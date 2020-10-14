Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai Team CEO Gives Huge Update On Imran Tahir's Future In Tournament

South African veteran Imran Tahir is all set to get some game time at the Dream11 IPL 2020. After finishing last year's IPL season as the highest wicket-taker, it was surprising to watch Imran Tahir warm the bench in all of Chennai's early games at the Dream11 IPL 2020. The 41-year-old leg-spinner has been a mainstay of the Chennai bowling lineup over the past two years and will have fans eagerly waiting for his return to the playing XI.

Also Read | Harsha Bhogle Uses Typical MS Dhoni Expression For Advising Struggling Hyderabad Side

Chennai CEO hints at Imran Tahir's return to the Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

Speaking to ANI, Chennai's CEO K Viswanathan confirmed that Imran Tahir will definitely come into the picture as the tournament progresses. Right now, with the conditions on offer, the team composition has been planned with two foreigners at the top as pure batsmen and then two pace bowling all-rounders. Chennai have been utilizing the services of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis as their opening pair while replying on Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo to close out the innings.

So far, at the Dream11 IPL 2020, the team has been reliant on Ravindra Jadeja and Karn Sharma for their spin bowling. As referenced by MS Dhoni after Chennai's game against Hyderabad last night, the slower the pitches get, the better the game gets for Chennai.

Also Read | MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Both Dismissed By New 'Yorker King' T Natarajan In Dream11 IPL 2020

Keeping this in mind, MS Dhoni said he had decided to play an extra spinner, with Piyush Chawla coming into the team for last night's game. This is a great sign for Imran Tahir who took 26 wickets from 17 games in the 2019 edition of the IPL. Speaking to commentators during last night's game, Tahir admitted that while it had been thought for him to sit out, he understands that it is a matter of what works well for the team. "Ia m happy if we are doing well and waiting for my opportunity and hopefully will be ready when I get it."

Also Read | Manish Pandey Costs Hyderabad Much-needed Win After Challenging Dwayne Bravo's Arm: Watch

Chennai rubbish transfer rumours

Despite a terrible start at the Dream11 IPl 2020, Chennai have stuck to their guns and fielded tried and tested combinations. While this did not seem to be working out for them in the first half of the tournament, which a few tweaks, things seem to be going in favour of the MS Dhoni-led side. Amidst all the noise from the outside, Chennai's CEO has put down all rumours of an imminent transfer, saying that Chennai has never even looked at the rules for a transfer, much less considered it.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Lauds MS Dhoni's Crucial Masterstroke Against Hyderabad; Watch Video

Image Credits: AP

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.