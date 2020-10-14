Gautam Gambhir Birthday: Fans Laud Ex-cricketer's Top Social Contributions Post Retirement

Former Indian opening batsman Gautam Gambhir has garnered a huge fan following for his monumental performances for the Indian cricket team. Hailed as the pioneer in the country's historic ICC 2007 T20 World Cup and ICC 2011 Cricket World Cup victories, the left-hander was successful in carving a niche for himself while playing alongside the stalwarts of Indian cricket. The cricketer preferred to keep his personal life discreet during this playing days, but never shied away from expressing his opinions on social issues.

Gautam Gambhir birthday: Netizens appreciate ex-cricketer for his social work

Gautam Gambhir, who rings in his 39th birthday on Wednesday, became a member of the Lok Sabha in 2019 and has remained in the limelight for his noteworthy contributions for the betterment of the society. Even before becoming a parliamentarian, the cricketer's 'Gautam Gambhir Foundation' was at the forefront of humanitarian activities. Fans showered appreciation on Gautam Gambhir on his special day for taking the path less travelled and striving for the community.

Birthday greetings to Shri @GautamGambhir Ji, MP

(East Delhi)



He's making unparalleled strides in public service by winning hearts of the people of Delhi with his service activities as an MP.



May Lord Venkateswara bestow

May Lord Venkateswara bestow him with a long, happy & healthy life.

He is the Unsung Hero of 2 World Cup Finals,The man who took responsibility to educate the children of 25 martyred CRPF Jawans, The First cricketer to donate all his body organs after death.

Happy Birthday @GautamGambhir

I have faith on this man.The field is different but he is the same fearless, stubborn fighter. His works are speaking for him.

👉🏼Unsung Hero Of T20WC 2007, WC2011 🏆

2 IPL Trophies As a Captain

👉🏼Stood For Martyr's Kids By Paying For Their Education {Also Many Charity Works}

HappY B"DaY

Man Of Finals..

Gautam Gambhir net worth

According to Kreedon.com, the Gautam Gambhir net worth figure stands at ₹145 crore. The Gautam Gambhir net worth comprises of his income from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former cricketer. Gautam Gambhir draws a monthly salary of ₹50,000 for serving as a Member of Parliament. The 39-year-old is also the head of his constituency in Delhi and hence makes an additional ₹45,000 per month.

Gautam Gambhir was roped in by the Kolkata franchise for ₹11 crore in the auction of the Dream11 Indian Premier League in 2011. The former Kolkata captain drew a hefty salary of ₹12.5 crore post a contract renegotiation after three seasons during his tenure with the franchise. The former opening batsman has had associations with brands such as Royal Stag, Hero, Red Bull, Reebok and many more and is believed to have pocketed a handsome amount for the same.

Gautam Gambhir house

According to a report by Kreedon.com, Gautam Gambhir is an owner of a palatial bungalow located in New Delhi. The plush residence is valued at a staggering ₹18 crore. The former cricketer is an owner of several properties across the country and, was also the richest candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Disclaimer: The above Gautam Gambhir net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Gautam Gambhir net worth figures.

