Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers has failed to find a strong footing during the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. In the three matches played by the RCB so far, de Villiers has displayed poor form, barely making it to a two-digit score. On Sunday, the RCB faced defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) for their third match in UAE. Even though the Virat Kohli-led side bounced back against MI, Ab de Villiers amassed just 11 runs before he got out.

Sitting behind the stands were AB de Villiers’ wife Danielle and kids who had come to watch the cricketer in action in the RCB vs MI match. Expressing his disappointment over his father's dismissal, ABD’s elder son was caught punching a chair on camera after his father got out. With MI's Jasprit Bumrah getting the best of the batsman, ABD's young son punched the chair in front of him twice, as his mother attempted to stop him. However, it was too late as the young child winced in pain after smashing his fist and hurting his hand.

AB De Villiers' stint in IPL 2021

After helping his side win five out of seven matches in the first phase in India, AB De Villiers has been struggling to pile up big numbers in the UAE-leg of IPL 2021. So far in the first three games of phase two, the 38-year-old has scored just 23 runs. In the first game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), De Villiers was dismissed for a duck after being bamboozled by a magnificent yorker bowled by Andre Russell. In the second game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), De Villiers looked rusty and was dismissed by Shardul Thakur after facing just 11 balls. In the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) last night, De Villiers got out for 11(6).

Meanwhile, after facing two repeated losses, the Royal Challengers Bangalore has bounced back in some style by beating defending champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday. RCB handed the Rohit Sharma-led side a 54 runs loss-making the path more difficult for the Men in Blue to finish inside the top four. The loss has made Mumbai Indians slip down to the 7th spot on the points table.