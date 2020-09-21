AB De Villiers Stuns Fans By Naming Instagram Account After Generous Mumbai Restaurateur

The Bangalore franchise are all set to take on Hyderabad in their opening game of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Monday. Recently, it was announced that the Bangalore players will be wearing the jerseys paying tributes to the COVID-19 warriors throughout the 13th edition of the tournament. Commemorating the frontline fighters of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Virat Kohli-led team will don the jersey with written ‘My COVID heroes’ written on the back on both training sessions as well as the tournament matches.

AB de Villiers changes name of his social media handles to 'Paritosh Pant'

According to a recent development, Bangalore stalwart AB de Villiers amazed the cricketing fraternity when he announced a change in his name for the Dream11 IPL 2020. AB de Villiers changed the name of his social media accounts to 'Paritosh Pant'. AB de Villiers also changed the display pictures of his social media handles into a jersey that inked Paritosh behind it with the number '17'. The explosive batsman also explained the reason behind it on Twitter.

I salute Paritosh,who started ‘Project Feeding from Far’ with Pooja & fed meals 2 needy during the lockdown. I wear his name on my back this season 2 appreciate their challenger spirit



Share your #MyCovidHeroes story with us#WeAreChallengers #RealChallengers#ChallengeAccepted — Paritosh Pant (@ABdeVilliers17) September 20, 2020

AB de Villiers did this in order to commemorate the warriors, who are leading the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Paritosh Pant is a restaurateur who started ‘Project Feeding from Far’ with lawyer Pooja Reddy in Mumbai's Govandi where he fed meals to the poor and needy during the lockdown. AB de Villiers' kind gesture to change his name to honour a COVID warrior was much appreciated by the Twitterati.

Meanwhile, AB de Villiers will look to help Bangalore in starting the Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign on a winning note. The Bangalore-based franchise, which have been an absolute fan-favourite, has failed to get going in the competition since making it to the final in 2016. In the last three years, Virat Kohli's men have ended up on 8th, 6th and 8th position in the tournament.

Bangalore covered all the bases at the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction and bolstered their weak bowling attack by bringing in some overseas speedsters. With a new head coach in the form of Simon Katich at the helm, Bangalore will look to right their wrongs from the past few seasons and put up an improved performance. Here's a look the Bangalore squad 2020.

Bangalore squad 2020

Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers (Wicket-keeper), Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Moeen Ali, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Josh Philippe, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Bangalore live streaming in India

