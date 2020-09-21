Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 3 Hyderabad Vs Bangalore Live Streaming, Fantasy Picks & Preview

Hyderabad will take on Bangalore in the Match 3 of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) on Monday, September 21. The Hyderabad vs Bangalore match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The action of the mouth-watering Hyderabad vs Bangalore clash is set to commence at 7:30 PM (IST).

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Delhi vs Punjab Live Updates: Delhi win the Super Over to draw first blood

Ahead of the exciting contest, let's a look at Hyderabad vs Bangalore IPL live streaming, Hyderabad vs Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 live in India details as well as our take on Hyderabad vs Bangalore Dream11 IPL fantasy picks and Hyderabad vs Bangalore IPL prediction.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Bangalore match preview

Hyderabad has been one of the most consistent Dream11 IPL 2020 franchises in recent years. The Men in Orange and Black have made it to the playoffs in each edition since 2016 and would like to continue the streak in the Dream11 IPL 2020 as well. The leadership group of the franchise has also undergone a few changes with David Warner being reappointed as the captain of the franchise and Trevor Bayliss replacing Tom Moody as the head coach. David Warner's men will look to kick off their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign on a winning note.

On the other hand, the Bangalore-based franchise, which have been an absolute fan-favourite, has failed to get going in the competition since making it to the final in 2016. In the last three years, Virat Kohli's men have ended up on 8th, 6th and 8th position in the tournament. Bangalore covered all the bases at the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction and bolstered their weak bowling attack by bringing in some overseas speedsters. With a new head coach in the form of Simon Katich at the helm, Bangalore will look to right their wrongs from the past few seasons and put up an improved performance.

ALSO READ | Chris Gayle pumped up for IPL 2020, breaks into impromptu dance on popular Bhojpuri song

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Bangalore IPL live streaming in India

For the Hyderabad vs Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 live in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Sunday, September 20. For Hyderabad vs Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. Hyderabad vs Bangalore IPL live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Hyderabad vs Bangalore IPL live game could be watched on beIN Sports on TV or its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Fans in USA and Canada can catch all the action on WillowTV.

Dream11 IPL 2020:: Hyderabad vs Bangalore squad lists

Hyderabad

David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (Wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Virat Singh, Wriddhiman Saha, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Jos Buttler to miss Rajasthan's opening clash against Chennai

Bangalore

Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers (Wicket-keeper), Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Moeen Ali, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Josh Philippe, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Hyderabad vs Bangalore IPL prediction and top fantasy picks

Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Manish Pandey and Rashid Khan

Bangalore: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Adam Zampa and Yuzvendra Chahal

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Pat Cummins reveals why he does not wish to bowl to Kolkata coach

IMAGE COURTESY: BANGALORE IPL TEAM TWITTER