AB De Villiers Reminded Of His 'younger Self' By THIS RCB Teammate

Royal Challengers Bangalore mainstay AB de Villiers has revealed which player in the RCB team reminds him of his younger self. In an interview with RCB TV, the iconic South African batsman said that there are many world-class players on the team, such as Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch, English off-spinner Moeen Ali and Australian spinner Adam Zampa. However, he singled out the one youngster whose batting style is just like his own.

AB de Villiers talks about the team’s preparations for the Dream11 IPL, the new recruits joining this season, and he has a special message for the 12th Man Army.#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/llFYGpEzs7 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 16, 2020

AB de Villiers all praise for Aussie youngster

After receiving high praise from veterans Adam Gilchrist and Steven Smith, 23-year-old Josh Philippe now has an admirer in AB de Villiers. In his interview with RCB TV, AB de Villiers said that he is looking forward to getting to know Phillipe, who he believes plays very similarly to how he himself played in his younger days. IPL 2020 will be Philippe's first IPL, and an odd one at that, considering he will miss out on the electric atmosphere that is a part and parcel of the tournament. He was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore side for his base price of ₹20 lakh.

Despite having played just 13 List A games, Phillipe has impressed players and selectors alike, with his performance in the Big Bash League. In the 2019-2020 season of the BBL, Phillipe helped the Sydney Sixers to a second title, scoring 52 runs off 29 balls against the Melbourne Stars - a feat that won him the player of the match award. He was also the third-highest run-scorer in the season, with 487 runs. He was handed a call-up for the national side on the back of this performance and will be coming into the IPL 2020 fresh from England.

RBC team schedule

Virat Kohli's RCB will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first IPL 2020 game on September 21 in Dubai. The down-on-their-luck side will be hoping to turn things around this year by making a strong start against the Sunrisers.

RCB players

Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Virat Kohli, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Pavan Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Josh Philippe, Parthiv Patel, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pawan Negi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Image Credits: PTI