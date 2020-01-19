Indian Team Wears Black Armbands In 3rd ODI To Pay Their Respects To Late Bapu Nadkarni

The Indian Cricket Team in the third and final ODI against Australia on Sunday wore black armbands as a mark of respect to former Indian all-rounder Bapu Nadkarni, who recently passed away on January 17. The former all-rounder who was 86, passed away on Friday due to old-age related problems. Nadkarni is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Bapu Nadkarni - The bowler who bowled 21 successive maiden overs

Bapu Nadkarni, a left-handed batsman and slow-left arm orthodox bowler played 41 Tests in which he scored 1414 runs and grabbed 88 wickets with 6/43 as his best bowling figures. Nadkarni was a Mumbai stalwart having played 191 first-class matches and taken 500 wickets and scored 8880 runs. The Nashik-born Nadkarni made his Test debut against New Zealand in Delhi in 1955 and played his last Test at Auckland against the same opponents in 1968 under MAK Pataudi's captaincy.

The all-rounder is best known for bowling 21 successive maiden overs against England in tests. His figures in that Madras test read 32-27-5-0. He was known more for his accuracy as he also had Test match figures like the 1960-61 series against Pakistan where he returned with figures of 32-24-23-0 at Kanpur followed by 34-24-24-1 in Delhi.

Australia win the toss; choose to bat

India's ace-openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, who sustained injuries in the second ODI, have been deemed fit and will play the third and final ODI against Australia in Bengaluru. India continue their winning combination from the second ODI and go unchanged in the third ODI at M Chinnaswamy. Australia won the toss and opted to bat first, replacing Kane Richardson with Josh Hazlewood. The series is currently tied at 1-1.

