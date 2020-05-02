Abdul Razzaq Reveals Why India Would Continue To Dominate Pakistan In World Cups

Former Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has revealed why India would continue to dominate their arch-rivals Pakistan in World Cup matches. The Men In Blue hold an undisputed 7-0 lead in head-to-head World Cup encounters over the Men In Green right from 1992 till the previous edition in 2019.

Razzaq himself has been a part of three World Cup losses in 1999, 2003, and the high-octane semi-final clash in 2011. Apart from those losses, Pakistan have suffered defeats in 1992, 1996, and 2015 respectively.

'Players are not confident': Abdul Razzaq

“India will continue to maintain that record," said Abdul Razzaq.

"It is rare that India and Pakistan play each other in knock-out matches of ICC events. They mostly play in the league stage and India are favorites. Our players are not able to absorb the pressure that comes with this game,” Razzaq added.

“We used to win a lot against India in Sharjah and also beat them in Canada twice. I remember the 1999 World Cup, people and media put pressure on the players before the game and we wilted. It has stayed like that, unfortunately. The pressure builds on the players though it is like any other match. The players are not confident about beating India in World Cup,” he said.

'Nowhere near Kapil Dev': Razzaq

Razzaq also critiqued ace Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and said that the 26-year-old does not seem to be working hard enough. He shunned Pandya's comparison with legendary Kapil Dev and stated that he is nowhere near the 1983 World Cup-winning captain. "Kapil paaji and Imran bhai were in a different league," said Razzaq.

Speaking to PTI, Razzaq said, "Pandya is a good player but he can be a much better all-rounder. It is all about hard work. When you don't give enough time to the game, it drifts away from you."

"He has to prepare better mentally as well as physically. As you have seen, he has been getting injured a lot of late (underwent back surgery last year). When you earn a lot of money, you tend to relax. For every player, it is the same. Mohammad Amir did not work hard enough and his performance dipped," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)