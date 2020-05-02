Brett Lee Reveals That He Was Yorked By A Unique Skill That VVS Laxman Had As A Batsman

Brett Lee has been one of the best fast bowlers to have represented Australia at the highest level. He has won many matches for the Aussies with some lethal bowling spells where he has got the better of many world-class batsmen. However, Lee has revealed one batsman who did not care about which bowler was bowling to him and he is none other than former Indian batting sensation VVS Laxman.

'VVS had that knack': Brett Lee

During a recent interview, the former pacer went on to say that Laxman had had that cheekiness about him and that cheekiness in a batsman is hard sometimes because when they are cheeky and on the song, they don’t care who’s bowling at what pace. He also mentioned that when the batsmen are in such a mindset, they will hurt the bowlers and make them pay. The 2003 World Cup winner further added that the former Indian Test specialist had that knack of knowing when a person is about to get through his spell.

Brett Lee joins hands with Curefit to host fitness class for Indian fans

Former Australia speedster Brett Lee will host a 'masterclass' session with Indian fans on home workout amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The former Kolkata Knight Riders ace joined hands with Curefit and will host the live session for free on the app. Fans can book a slot between 8 AM - 11 PM on Saturday and try and 'keep up' with Brett Lee's workouts. The 2003 World Cup winner announced his partnership with Curefit on his official social media account.

