Kuldeep Yadav Recalls Coach Anil Kumble's Words Before His Test Debut Against Australia

Kuldeep Yadav has been one of India's most lethal spinners ever since he announced his arrival at the highest level in 2017. He along with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal famously know as 'KulCha' have won many matches for the Men In Blue. Meanwhile, the youngster has revealed the challenge that the then Indian coach Anil Kumble had issued him before his Test debut.

'You will play but...': Kuldeep Yadav

During a recent interview with a cricket news website, Kuldeep went on to reveal he was told by Kumble that he would be playing the fourth and final Test match against Australia at Dharamshala in 2017. Yadav then recalled that a day before the match, the spin legend had approached him and told him that he will be playing the match, but the chinaman bowler had to take five wickets.

The frontline spinner then mentioned that after pausing for a second, he accepted the challenge and at the same time, while he was receiving his Test cap from the former spinner and current commentator, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan had given him some advice which he could not heed to as he was completely blank at the time.

Kuldeep on his maiden Test match

The wrist-spinner also went on to reveal that he was feeling a lot of pressure and was really nervous. He also added that he felt it was a big stage and also asked himself how he was going to perform there. The left-arm spinner further added that after he had bowled a couple of overs before lunch, he felt relaxed after which he decided to change his approach and play in that contest like a Ranji Trophy match.

Yadav was retained by two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29, but has now been suspended indefinitely.

Coming back to the Dharamsala Test match, Kuldeep fell one scalp short of the challenge. He took 4/68 in the contest as India went on register an eight-wicket win to win the four-match Test series 2-1 and thereby, won also the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

