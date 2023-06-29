Abhimanyu Easwaran Or Sarfaraz Khan? A Look At Their Performance In The Domestic Circuit

Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sarfaraz Khan are two of the players who have impressed cricket enthusiasts in the last few seasons in the domestic circuit. However, both players are yet to find their way up to the Indian national team. Easwaran is now set to lead the East Zone side in the upcoming Duleep Trophy, while Sarfaraz is a part of the West Zone squad.

3 Things You Need To Know

Sarfaraz Khan is 25 years old and plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket

Abhimanyu Easwaran is 27-year-old and represents Bengal

They are yet to play for India, despite scoring a combined 10000 first-class runs

Sarfaraz Khan and Abhimanyu Easwaran’s dominance in domestic cricket

Sarfaraz Khan has averaged 106.07 in first-class cricket for Mumbai since the beginning of 2020 but has not received a breakthrough into the national team. He has recently been linked with numerous reports claiming how he deserves a place in the Indian squad. However, fitness issues and the plethora of talent in or around the Indian squad are said to be the reason behind his absence from the national squad.

Sarfaraz Khan's domestic stats

Format Matches Runs Avg. SR 100s/50s Best knock First-class 37 3505 79.65 70.21 13/9 3505 List A 26 469 39.08 95.91 2/0 117

On the other hand, Abhimanyu Easwaran has previously been part of the Indian squad as a backup player, who never got the chance to make his debut. He has over 6000 first-class runs in his young career, alongside more than 3000 runs on List A cricket. A quick look at his stats rightly suggests the lasting impact he has had on the Bengal side in domestic cricket.

Abhimanyu Easwaran's domestic stats

Format Matches Runs Avg. SR 100s/50s Best knock First-class 87 6556 47.85 52.65 22/26 233 List A 78 3376 46.24 82.22 7/21 149

With both players crossed 25, they have plenty of time to continue shining the domestic circuit and get selected for the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and co. are currently preparing for their upcoming full-length tour of the West Indies. India is set to play a two-Test match series, three ODI series, and five T20Is. Later in the year, India will host the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 across 10 venues in the country.