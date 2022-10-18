Abhishek Manu Singhvi Makes Big Statement On Australia's Leadership Ban On David Warner

Cricket Australia ended the suspense on ODI captaincy on Tuesday, October 18 by naming Pat Cummins as the leader. The 29-year-old was chosen for the position after Aaron Finch retired from ODI cricket last month. Cummins became the first fast bowler to lead the Australian team in white-ball cricket. According to the cricket.com.au report, the other candidates in contention for the Australia ODI captaincy position were Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Marsh.

As per the report, David Warner was not considered for the position given his lifetime leadership ban remains in place while Cricket Australia considers a change to its code of conduct. Last week the question about opener David Warner possibly being considered for ODI captaincy popped up with ESPNCricinfo reporting that Cricket Australia is contemplating lifting the lifetime leadership ban. However, the appointment of Cummins for the position has now put to rest the news of Warner getting back the leadership role. Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi took to Twitter and expressed his displeasure over Cricket Australia not considering David Warner for the captaincy role. He tweeted

Hard to understand Cricket Australia. David Warner has been back playing cricket since 2019 but there is a leadership ban. He is probably one of the best cricket minds in the world & is being denied leadership on a whim. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) October 18, 2022

David Warner was handed a lifetime captaincy ban due to his involvement in the 'sandpaper gate scandal' during the Cape Town Test against South Africa. He returned to the team in 2019 and since then has been an integral part of the Australian team. Despite the ban, Warner had expressed his desire to lead Australia but said that all decisions rested with Cricket Australia. He had said, "Any opportunity you get asked captain, it's a privilege. For my circumstances, that's in Cricket Australia's hands. I can only concentrate on what I have to do and that's using the bat and trying to score as many runs as I can."

Pat Cummins open to ODI captaincy rotation

Pat Cummins first assignment as ODI skipper is the will be to lead Australia against England in next month’s ODI series. After being handed the ODI captaincy, Cummins pointed out the fact that playing in every match was not realistic for him. He said, "You’d probably need to look at it a little bit differently to perhaps in the past with so much cricket going on, if I was offered it. Just playing every single game isn't realistic. We've got a handful of guys that play all three formats. In a year like this, T20 becomes the focus leading to a World Cup. Next year might be different with the one-day World Cup. But with 15 Test matches in the next six months, I don't think you can expect the captain to play every game just because he is the captain."