Pat Cummins Makes Surprise Pick For Australia's ODI Captaincy; 'He'd Be Awesome At It'

Prior to the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in India, Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins has endorsed David Warner to lead the team in One-Day Internationals. Ahead of Australia's opening warm-up match against India on Sunday, Cummins said Warner would be "awesome" at leading the team in the 50-over format and would be the best pick for the leadership position in the format. Cummins called Warner a leader around the group, adding "he always has been and always will be."

The hunt for the next ODI captain for Australia began after Aaron Finch stepped down from the position earlier last month. Cummins is currently the frontrunner to take Finch's place as he is also the captain of the Test side for Australia. Cummins, however, has said that playing every single game isn't realistic and considering Warner for the job in ODIs is something he would be open to.

Warner has been banned for a lifetime from becoming the captain of the national side. He was banned after the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. Warner has already expressed his desire to become the captain of the national team but has put the onus on Cricket Australia.

"(It is) something I’d be open to. Playing every single game isn’t realistic. It would be really seamless if you had a committee. The style of just about everyone in the team is really similar. We’ve got some great leaders in the team, we all get along great," Cummins said.

“There’s a few barriers at the moment, but certainly if they were removed, there wouldn’t be any qualms from any of the playing or coaching group. He’d be awesome at it. He’s a leader around our group. Always has been, and always will be. He’s someone in the Test side I lean on a lot. If things change, I’m sure he would be someone you would strongly consider to step up if needed," he added.

"He’s a scary proposition for any opposition. He’s got 3,000 T20 international runs to his name, and he’s still brave enough to take the game on. Big tournament for him I’m sure," Cummins concluded.

Warner's T20 record

Warner has played 95 T20I matches for Australia since making his international debut in 2009. The left-handed batter has scored a total of 2850 runs at an average of 33.92 and with an impressive strike rate of 142.00. Warner has one century and 24 half-centuries to his name in the shortest format. The opener is currently the seventh-highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals and second-highest for Australia in the format after Aaron Finch.

Image: AP

