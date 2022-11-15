Team India's defeat to England in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal was an eye-opener for the Indian cricket fraternity as calls for wholesale changes to the squad have begun going around. As India crashed out of the tournament after an underwhelming performance against England, several prominent names have started demanding new blood with a fearless attitude to be pumped into the team's structure for the T20 format. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi was the latest name to demand new faces to be given a chance in the shortest format of the game

Abhishek Singhvi names his Team India squad, no place for Virat or Rohit

Singhvi made some bold calls as he named his potential squad for the next T20 World Cup which takes place in 2024. There was no place for Indian cricket stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, R Ashwin or even Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He wanted the likes of Sanju Samson, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Umran Malik, and Kuldeep Yadav to be given a chance by the Indian team management.

Here are the 14 names Abhishek Singhvi wants in the Indian squad for the next World Cup:-

1. Hardik Pandya (c)

2. Rishabh Pant

3. Prithvi Shaw

4. Sanju Samson

5. Suryakumar Yadav

6. Rahul Tewatia

7. Deepak Hooda

8. Jasprit Bumrah

9. Umran Malik

10. Kuldeep Yadav

11. Yuzvendra Chahal

12. Ravi Bishnoi

13. Khaleel Ahmed

14. Arsdheep Singh

Irfan Pathan also wants changes in India's approach

While the next T20 World Cup is still two years away, fans will be hoping that Team India will be able to lift the title if the current squad is overhauled. Taking to Twitter, Irfan Pathan posted a message in which he said that going forward the openers should be allowed to play freely. He also went on to point out that Team India needs a wrist spinner and a tear-fast bowler going ahead. While there have been rumours about needing a change in captaincy, Pathan stressed the fact that changing captaincy will not give there result that we are looking for and it is the approach that needs to change.