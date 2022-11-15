Irfan Pathan Identifies 4 Areas Of Improvement For Team India To Win An ICC Tournament

Team India suffered an embarrassing loss at the hand of England in the recently concluded T20 World Cup semi-final in Australia. England beat India by 10 wickets in the semi-final and then went on to lift the trophy after beating Pakistan in the final. After failing to win the T20 World Cup, reports have emerged about the T20 squad undergoing a major transition in the next 24 months. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has shared tips on what Indian cricket needs to do going forward after T20 World Cup 2022 exit.

Irfan Pathan reveals changes to India's T20I team

While the next T20 World Cup is still two years away, fans will be hoping that Team India will be able to lift the title if the current squad is overhauled. Taking to Twitter, Irfan Pathan posted a message in which he said that going forward the openers should be allowed to play freely. He also went on to point out that Team India needs a wrist spinner and a tear-fast bowler going ahead. While there have been rumours about needing a change in captaincy, Pathan stressed the fact that changing captaincy will not give there result that we are looking for and it is the approach that needs to change.

Indian cricket going forward 1) Openers playing freely, At least one of them. 2) Wrist spinner (wicket taker ) is must. 3) Tear away fast bowler. 4) please don’t think changing captaincy will give us changed result. It’s the approach what needs to change. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 15, 2022

Here's a sneak peek into Team India's upcoming schedule

With T20 World Cup done and suited, Team India now stitches attention towards New Zealand in a three-match T20I series starting on November 18. While several senior players have been rested for India’s tour of New Zealand, all-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the team in T20Is against the Kiwis. Following the conclusion of the T20I series on November 22, Shikhar Dhawan will captain the ODI side in a three-match ODI series from November 25 to 30.

Following the New Zealand tour, India will then visit Bangladesh for a three-match ODI and two-match Test series in December. Team India is then scheduled to welcome Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI and three-match T20I series in January 2023. It will be followed by three ODIs and three T20Is against New Zealand in January-February 2023. India will travel to West Indies in July 2023 after the completion of the IPL. The Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to be played in September 2023, while the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 takes place in India in October-November 2023.