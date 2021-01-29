Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Gladiators Vs Team Abu Dhabi Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report

The Deccan Gladiators will take on Team Abu Dhabi in the sixth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. The Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm IST (8:30 pm Gulf Standard Time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on January 29, 2021. Here are the Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi live streaming details, Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi timing and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi preview

As the Abu Dhabi T10 League gains momentum, we see the Deccan Gladiators take on Team Abu Dhabi in the last match of the day on Friday. This will be the second match of the tournament for the Gladiators, who played their first game against the Pune Devils. Some brilliant bowling from the Devils restricted the Gladiators to just 104. Big names like Sunil Narine, captain Kieron Pollard and Imran Tahir failed to make an impact, resulting in a loss for the Gladiators. This puts them in last place on the Group A table.

On the other hand, this will be the first game of the series for Team Abu Dhabi. They also boast a star-studded lineup of Chris Gayle, Luke Wright, Naveen-ul-Haq among others.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi squads

Gladiators: Sunil Narine, Colin Ingram, Kieron Pollard, Aaron Summers, Azam Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Shahzad, Prashant Gupta, Zahoor Khan, Hafeez ur Rehman, Zeeshan Zameer, Yasir Kaleem, Hamdan Tahir, Imtiaz Ahmed, Imran Tahir

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Gayle, Luke Wright, Naveen-ul-Haq, Paul Stirling, Usman Shinwari, Obed McCoy, Jamie Overton, Najibullah Zadran, Ben Duckett, Rohan Mustafa, Karthik Meiyappan, Leonardo Julien, Kushal Malla, Tom Helm, Joe Clarke

Abu Dhabi T10 2021 live in India: Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi live streaming details

The Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi match will be televised live in India on the Sony Six and Sony Ten 3 channels. Fans can also watch a live stream of the game on the SonyLIV app and website. The Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi live scores and updates can be found on the T10 League Twitter handle and website as well as on the social media pages of the participating teams.

Abu Dhabi T10: Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi pitch report and weather forecast

According to Accuweather, there is no chance of rain at any time during the game today. The low humidit,y coupled with other conditions, will only make things more difficult for bowlers who are already struggling on this ground. The average 1st innings score for the three Abu Dhabi T10 games that have taken place at the stadium so far is 119 and teams chasing have won all three matches in the tournament so far.

Image Credits: T10 League Twitter

