Will IPL 2021 NOT Have Dream11 As Title Sponsors? BCCI Left In Lurch With Terms Of Deal

The BCCI recently confirmed the IPL auction date with the event scheduled to take place on February 18 in Chennai. The IPL auction date is just three weeks away. But the BCCI, which is the world's richest cricketing board, is once again without a title sponsor for the upcoming cricketing extravaganza, much like the last edition of the IPL.

IPL 2021 auction to go ahead without title sponsor? BCCI mulls options

The Dream11 IPL deal ended on December 31 and the chances of renewal of the deal are close to none. Notably, neither IPL's official website, social media handles nor press releases carry the Dream11 logo anymore. Ahead of IPL 2021, the BCCI have a huge crisis on their hands to get a title sponsor on board for the lucrative tournament.

According to an InsideSport report, a BCCI official said that a new tender for the IPL 2021 sponsors is the only feasible option currently available for the board. The official added that the Dream11 IPL deal was almost half and they can’t continue with the same. He further said that going back to VIVO also is highly unlikely in the current situation and opined that the final decision on the new tender and title sponsor will be taken soon.

Remarkably, the BCCI had to suspend its ₹440 crore per year deal with Chinese smartphone making company VIVO. The VIVO IPL deal fallout originated because of the anti-China sentiment across the country post the India-China standoff at the Galwan Valley, where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in June. Due to the VIVO IPL deal fallout, Dream11 came onboard where they shelled ₹222 crore to be the title sponsors for the IPL 2020, almost half of the original deal.

During the deal, Dream11 dropped a demand that it should be automatically given the rights for the next two years if VIVO pulls out in 2021 and 2022 editions as well. Dream11 offered to pay ₹240 crore each for IPL 2021 and IPL 2022 if VIVO opts out. However, BCCI denied the negotiations, thus signing up Dream11 for just one year.

With just three weeks to go for the IPL 2021 auction, it will be interesting to see if or not the BCCI is able to get a title sponsor on board. As of now, the board has three options - renegotiate the deal with Dream11, go back to VIVO or release a new tender. The BCCI will do all it can to land a new sponsor before the IPL 2021 auction as it is televised event where the title sponsor gets huge mileage. However, as things stand, it is likely that the IPL 2021 auction will go ahead without a title sponsor.

SOURCE: BCCI TWITTER

