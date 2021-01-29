India Vs England Test Series To Have NO Neutral Umpires, Cricket Fans Shocked With BCCI

The COVID-19 pandemic has enforced several changes in the way cricket is played across the world. From empty stadiums to bio-bubble restrictions, the sport has seen some massive changes owing to the ungodly virus. Another major change that the game has witnessed is the trend of home umpires standing in international games.

Cricket fans unhappy with appointment of home umpires for series vs England

According to ESPNCricinfo, the same trend will be adopted for the upcoming India vs England Test series, with the ICC appointing the pair of Anil Chaudhary and Virender Sharma to stand alongside Nitin Menon in the first two Tests. Both games are set to be played in Chennai, with the opening Test starting on February 5 followed by the second from February 13.

Menon is the only Indian umpire to feature in the ICC's Elite Panel who will be standing in his fourth Test match. On the other hand, Chaudhary and Sharma who are are aa part of ICC's International Panel of umpires will be making their maiden appearances in the red-ball format. While Chaudhary has umpired in 20 ODIs and 28 T20Is, Sharma has officated in just two ODIs and one T20I.

Chaudhary will partner Menon for the first Test whereas Sharma will take over in the second Test. Umpire C Shamshuddin who is also a part of the International Panel will be the third umpire for the first Test and will be replaced by Chaudhary for the second Test. Former India pacer, Javagal Srinath will be the match referee for the entire England tour which also comprises five T20Is and three ODIs besides the four Tests.

The news about home umpires officiating in the India vs England Test series didn't gow down well with a certain section of fans. Several reactions poured in as fans expressed their shock over the decision to not let umpires travel across countries when players are doing it, although the trend is also being observed in the ongoing Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test, which has the likes of Aleem Dar and Ahmed Raza, umpiring. Here's how fans reacted to the news.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) recently announced the England squad for India Tests 2021 for the first two Tests. Notably, Jonny Bairstow who is one of the most important parts of their batting line-up was rested. The decision to rest Bairstow hasn't gone down well with a lot of former cricketers including Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen among others. The Englishmen hit out at the ECB for not selecting the best team for the first two Tests of the series. It will be interesting to see if the ECB's decision to rest Bairstow comes back to bite them against a formidable Indian side.

England squad for India Tests 2021 (first 2 Tests): Joe Root (Captain), Ben Stokes (Vice-captain), Jos Buttler (Wicket-keeper), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Dom Sibley, Jack Leach

SOURCE: ICC TWITTER

