Abuse Is Cheap: Chappell Tells Tim Paine Post SCG Stunt, Urges Him To Set Better Examples

Former Australia captain Greg Chappell has written an open letter to the current Australian Test skipper Tim Paine after the latter was severely criticised for sledging Ravichandra Ashwin at the SCG during the third Test which ended in a draw. Highlighting that abuse is not acceptable in the game, Chappell urged Paine to set 'better examples' for the youngsters, adding that abuse only displays 'weakness of character'. Paine's insensitive behaviour towards injured Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari has also been criticised severely by veterans of the game.

In his letter in the Sydney Morning Herald, Chappell wrote, "I urge you to impress on the team to let the bat and ball do the talking and set better examples to millions of impressionable little boys and girls, lest they start imitating the worst instincts and actions of their sporting heroes. This will be the greatest legacy that you can leave."

Reflecting back on Paine's tenure as captain and when he took over the position after the Sandpapergate, Chappell lauded the skipper for rebuilding the image of Australian cricket. "You have led Australia with flair, courage, and humour and have contributed immensely in rebuilding the image of Australian cricket following the events in Cape Town, three years ago. I urge you to keep leading in the way that you have been, since taking over the captaincy," he further wrote.

Moreover, Chappell also weighed in on Paine's remaining years in cricket and ended his letter with a promising note. "I have no doubt that you have a year or two of good cricket left in you, and detractors who are piling on right now, should judge you in time, and not on the basis of one mad afternoon," he concluded.

Tim Paine apologizes for SCG stunt

During the third Test at SCG while Ashwin was batting on the final day, Tim Paine and the Indian engaged in a war of words, for which the Australian later issued an apology remarking that he had crossed the line. Paine had quipped that he cannot wait to see Ashwin at the Gabba where the fourth and final match is going to be played. In response, Ashwin said that he cannot wait to see Paine in India which also would be the last series of his career.

An angry Paine then sledged R Ashwin back by saying that the Tamil Nadu all-rounder for not having many friends within his own team before swearing at him. Apart from all these, the Australian Test specialist constantly tried to get under the skin of Indian batsmen R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari by provocative chatter.

