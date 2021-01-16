Indian Fan Subjected To Racial Profiling By Security Official At SCG, Lodges Complaint

After repeated allegations of racial abuse faced by Team India players touring Australia, an Indian fan has now complained of being racially 'profiled and abused' by a security officer at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where the third Test was played. According to a report in Sydney Morning Herald, the Indian fan lodged an official complaint against the security officer on Thursday claiming that he was racially abused on the fifth and final day of the third Test.

The fan, who has been identified as Krishna Kumar, is a resident of Sydney and has claimed that he was told, 'go back to where you belong' by the security official at the SCG. Kumar has also said that he felt 'stripped and naked' by the remarks of the security personnel. Moreover, he has alleged that after the security official's remarks, a group of fans inside the stadium called him 'curry munchers' on the third day of the match. The Indian fan told NSW Venues that he was targetted by the security official for bringing in four banners which read - 'Rivalry is good, racism is not', 'No racism mate', 'Cricket Australia - more diversity please' and 'Brown inclusion matters'

READ | In India-Australia Test, Mohammad Siraj & Washington Sundar Abused By Gabba Crowd: Report

'Pure case of profiling'

"To me, this is a pure case of profiling. They changed their entire formation so the guy next to the boundary is standing right in front of me and facing me. I am not looking for compensation, I'm not looking for free tickets, I'm not looking for a membership. I want justice. I want accountability. I was feeling stripped, feeling watched and I went there to fight racism. Why should I be stopped from addressing racism, especially at a ground where it was debatable whether it was happening or not?" ANI quoted Krishna Kumar.

READ | Gavaskar Absolutely LIVID With 'irresponsible' Rohit Sharma For 'gifting His Wicket Away'

The incident on the third day happened right before officials at the stadium ejected a group of six men after the Indian team complained of being subject to racial abuse. Speedster Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah had stopped play on the fourth day of the game to lodge a complaint with the umpires following which a prompt action was taken. Cricket Australia is continuing its investigation into the matter. Moreover, Krishna Kumar has also stated that he heard racial abuses directed at Indian players including Rishabh Pant from the stands.

READ | Sanjay Manjrekar Compares T Natarajan's Adaptability Skills To A Multi-talented Chef

Team India players abused

Even after the Indian team players complained of being subject to racial abuse during the third Test at the SCG, a similar incident was witnessed during the fourth and final Test of the series. According to a report, pacer Siraj was repeatedly labelled a "grub" by a group of fans at the Gabba. Siraj didn't spend much time in front of section 215 and 216 at the Gabba but that's where a spectator - who asked to be identified only by the first name - told the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age the fast bowler was repeatedly called a "grub" by vocal spectators. Debutant Washington Sundar - was subjected to the same chat from the unruly section.

READ | Bhogle, Jaffer Laud Dravid's Efforts As Injury-hit India Assemble Young Guns For 4th Test

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.