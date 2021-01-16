'I Won't Regret': Rohit Sharma Downplays Criticism After Losing His Wicket Early To Lyon

After being criticized for throwing away his wicket during the fourth Test at the Gabba, Team India's vice-captain Rohit Sharma has said that he does not 'regret' his shot selection which led to his dismissal on the second day of the Test. Defending his play, Sharma said that he just did 'not connect' where he wanted to hit. The right-handed opening batsman elaborated that he attempted to pressurize Lyon early on and in doing so there is always a chance of making mistakes.

"Once I was in and I had played a few overs, I realised there was not much swing so I did little adjustment there, after that, it was an unfortunate dismissal, it is something I won't regret. I like to put pressure on the bowler once I am in and that is my role in this team to keep putting pressure on the bowlers. The run-scoring has been slightly difficult for both the teams so someone needs to put their hand up and think about how to put pressure on the bowlers," Rohit Sharma said during the virtual press conference at the end of play on Day 2.

Hitman seemed to be in fine touch as he took to the field on Day 2 to open the innings with Shubman Gill. Sharma started well and eyed a big score to reduce the deficit just before he was lured by Lyon with a flighted delivery hitting it right down Mitchell Starc's throat at mid-wicket.

READ | Indian Fan Subjected To Racial Profiling By Security Official At SCG, Lodges Complaint

"In doing that, there is a chance of making mistakes but you should be ready to accept that. It was a plan so I actually have no regrets about playing that shot, it is something I like to, Nathan Lyon is a smart bowler, he bowled into me so I was not able to get the elevation," Sharma added.

"We bowled pretty well considering the amount of experience we have in our bowling unit. This is a great experience and learning for them to bowl against the best batters and test themselves," @ImRo45 on #TeamIndia's bowling unit.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/9oQk7cmCzg — BCCI (@BCCI) January 16, 2021

Gavaskar livid with Sharma

Rohit's shot selection was severely criticised by veteran opening batsman Sunil Gavaskar who remarked that the senior player had thrown away his wicket. Terming Rohit Sharma's behaviour as 'irresponsible', Sunil Gavaskar questioned the need for the Hitman to play the loose shot and throw his wicket away 'unnecessarily'. Slamming Rohit Sharma, Gavaskar noted that the loose shot was no excuse for Rohit Sharma to get out to, especially since he had smashed a boundary just two deliveries earlier. The former Indian legend expressed disappointment on Rohit Sharma's dismissal and went on to say that it was an unnecessary wicket that was gifted away.

READ | Gavaskar Absolutely LIVID With 'irresponsible' Rohit Sharma For 'gifting His Wicket Away'

Play abandoned after rains on Day 2

After losing Shubman Gill early on in the session, Rohit Sharma carried forward the momentum for India along with Cheteshwar Pujara. However, Rohit Sharma's blunder cost him his well-paced innings as he was dismissed for 44 runs after facing 74 deliveries. Cheteshwar Pujara (8) and Ajinkya Rahane (2) added only two runs in the 6.1 overs before the break. Rain played spoilsport at the Gabba after the Tea break was taken, forcing the day's play to be abandoned.

India’s injury-depleted attack dismissed Australia for 369 on the second morning of the series-deciding cricket test at the Gabba in a confidence-boosting session for the tourists. Thangarasu Natarajan clean bowled last man Josh Hazlewood to return 3-78 on his test debut and end the Australian innings at lunch on Saturday.

READ | Joe Root Joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith In Rare WTC Record

READ | Jacques Kallis Blames CSA's 'no White Consultants' Policy For Fall Out From Proteas' Staff

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.