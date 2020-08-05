ACC Vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live Game Info

Ariana CC (ACC) will face Malmo Cricket Club (MAL) in the 1st match of the day in the ECS T10 Malmo tournament. The match between the two teams will be played at the Limhamnsfaltet cricket ground in Malmo, Sweden on Wednesday, August 5 at 1:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our ACC vs MAL Dream11 prediction, ACC vs MAL Dream11 team and ACC vs MAL Dream11 top picks.

ACC vs MAL Dream11 prediction and preview

This will be the first match in the tournament for both the teams as they look to open their campaign with a win. Expect both the teams to produce an entertaining match for fans

ACC vs MAL Dream11 prediction: Squads for the ACC vs MAL Dream11 team



ACC vs MAL Dream11 prediction: ACC squad

Baz Mohammad Ayubi, Mohammad Daoud, Zaki Pashtoon, Aryan Sarweri, Adam Ahmedzai, Absar Khan, Zalmay Daftani, Wali Muhammed, Sannaullah Mohib, Zamin Zazai, Hamed Arabzai, Elias Zadran, Wahid Sharifi, Saifullah Ammerkhiel, Ahmed Zadran, Bashir Ahmed, Dawood Shirzad, Mahmood Babar, Nusratullah Sultan and Muhammad Atif.

ACC vs MAL Dream11 prediction: MAL squad

Pradeep Bhardwaj, Abdur Sudais, Yarjan Mohammadi, Momin Khan, Gurdev Singh, Saad Mohammad, Tarequllah Arab, Zaker Taqawi, Qaiser Munir, Rajan Sharma, Hassan Zaigham, Hammad Rafiq, Sanaullah Habibzai, Saqlain Karamat, Nikhil Mathur, Muhammad Asif, Bilal Zaigham, Sunny Sharma and Harris Aziz.

ACC vs MAL Dream11 top picks

Z Taqawi

N Mathur

S Mohamamd

ACC vs MAL Dream11 prediction: ACC vs MAL probable Playing XI

ACC vs MAL Dream11 prediction: ACC vs MAL probable Playing XI: ACC

Bashir Ahmad, Nusratullah Sultan, Mahmood Babar, Hamed Arabzai, Adam Ahmedzai, Wali Muhammad, Zaki Pashtoon, Baaz Mohammad Ayubi, Saifullah Amarkhail, Ahmed Zadran, Dawood Shirzad.

ACC vs MAL Dream11 prediction: ACC vs MAL probable Playing XI: MAL

Sanaullah Habibzai, Zaker Taqawi, Saqlain Karamat, Bilal Zaigham, Sunny Sharma, Muhammad Asif, Hammad Rafiq, Qaiser Munir, Nikhil Mathur, Rajan Sharma, Hassan Zaigham.



ACC vs MAL Dream11 team

ACC vs MAL Dream11 prediction

As per our ACC vs MAL Dream11 prediction, MAL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The ACC vs MAL Dream11 prediction, ACC vs MAL Dream11 top picks and ACC vs MAL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ACC vs MAL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET)