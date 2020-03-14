ACCESSED: These Are The 8 Options Given To IPL Owners For 2020 Tournament Amid Coronavirus

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) provided the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners with eight options with regards to how the tournament has to be conducted amid growing concerns of the novel coronavirus. In a meeting with the members of the BCCI and the owners of the IPL franchises, the latter were given eight options as per the directives issued by the government, keeping in mind the safety of the players and the public. Growing concerns about the spread of novel coronavirus around the world have caused major sporting events across the globe to be canceled.

The eight options:

1. A curtailed IPL

2. Play behind closed doors

3. Increase double headers

4. Conduct matches in group states like ICC tournaments

5. Hold all matches in 2-3 centres to restrict travel

6. Play all 60 matches

7. Play till 5 or 6th June and if foreign players not available then they be replace (only for this season)

8. Matches be reduced (franchises don’t want financial implications)

The BCCI along with all the IPL franchises have reiterated BCCI’s stand of putting safety and well-being of fans, athletes and employees as a priority. The board will continue to monitor and work closely with Government of India, state governments and other state regulatory bodies to decide on the future course of action in the best interest of public health.

IPL postponed

A statement was released on Friday afternoon which quoted BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and stated, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing novel Coronavirus situation." The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience. The cricket body will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard.

