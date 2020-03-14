Virender Sehwag Issues Message For Those Who Notice Coronavirus Symptoms; Appeals To Them

Virender Sehwag has urged all the citizens of India to act responsibly in order to prevent the outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) which has spread its tentacles all over the world. Many sporting events have been suspended and postponed due to this deadly disease. The ongoing bilateral ODI series between India-South Africa and Australia-New Zealand have been canceled for now and rescheduled at a later time. Meanwhile, the upcoming edition of IPL which was originally scheduled to get underway from March 29 has been postponed to April 15.

READ: Surinder Khanna hails decision to postpone IPL, says safety of the people is important

READ: WAR vs CC Dream11 prediction, team, playing 11s and all Momentum One Day Cup match details

'Please be responsible': Virender Sehwag

Taking to Twitter, Virender Sehwag requested people having symptoms or those who have been tested positive to not put others at risk which he said will be a great way to serve humanity. The former Indian vice-captain also urged the people to be responsible and with everyone's sensitivity as well as support, the message shall pass on smoothly to everyone. Sehwag had also posted a screenshot of a daily publication that was carrying the news of the latest COVID-19 victim who had absconded after being tested positive.

I humbly request anyone who has symptoms or has been tested positive to please not put anyone else at risk. This will be a great Seva. Please be responsible, and with everyone's sensitivity and support this too shall pass smoothly soon. #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/NQhrvnuPCm — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 14, 2020

READ: Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) postpones all domestic games amid COVID-19 fear

IPL Postponed

An advisory released on Friday afternoon quoted BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and said, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation."

"The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience. The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard."

READ: PSL 2020: KAR vs ISL live streaming details, pitch and weather report, match preview