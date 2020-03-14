WATCH: Desperate Jayadev Unadkat Manages unbelievable Run-out To Spare Keeper's Blushes

Jaydev Unadkat had a dream run in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy including the final against Bengal as he led Saurashtra to their maiden title. But the standout moment of the summit clash was the Saurashtra skipper's situation awareness to effect a brilliant run out at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday.

Jaydev Unadkat effects a brilliant run out

This had happened in the 153rd over of Bengal's first innings. On the final delivery Akash Deep missed an Unadkat delivery which was bowled outside the off-stump and in the process, he had already come out of his crease in an attempt to play a shot. The ball was collected by wicket-keeper Avi Barot who tried to run the batsman out after realizing that he was out of his crease but was unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, Unadkat collected the ball at the other end and after having observed that Akash Deep was still not inside his crease, he took a shy at the stumps as the bails were dislodged. An appeal was made by the Saurashtra players and the matter was referred to the third umpire. Replays showed that the batsman was on the crease but no part of his foot was inside the line and was thus given out. The video of this hilarious dismissal was also posted on social media. Take a look.

Unadkat fires Saurashtra to maiden Ranji Trophy title

Skipper Jaydev Unadkat on Friday produced a lion-hearted spell when it mattered the most against Bengal, leading Saurashtra to their maiden Ranji Trophy triumph a year after stumbling at the last hurdle. The win was achieved on the basis of the first-innings lead. Bengal had the upper hand going into day five after Anustup Majumdar (63) and Arnab Nandi (40 not out) shared an unbeaten 91-run stand in the final session Thursday.

But Unadkat, who had single-handily taken Saurashtra into the final with a seven-wicket haul against Gujarat on the final day of their semifinal, rose to the occasion yet again to script a historic victory. The left-arm pacer had the in-form Majumdar LBW and Akash Deep run out in a space of three balls to turn the game on its head. Unadkat ended as the season's leading wicket-taker with 67 scalps at a staggering average of 13.23, one short of an all-time record.

(With PTI Inputs)