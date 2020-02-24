The Debate
The Debate
WATCH: Katherine Brunt Won't Mankad Non-striker; England Go On To Lose; Hot Debate Begins

Cricket News

England pacer Katherine Brunt avoided a Mankading in the final over of the Women's T20 World Cup group match as South Africa got the better off them in the end

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Katherine

Katherine Brunt did something which was in the right spirit of the game but then ended up costing her team during England's ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 encounter against South Africa at the WACA Ground in Perth on Sunday. The pacer avoided a mankading in the final over of the contest just when the match could have gone either way. In the end, the last edition's runners-up lost the match. 

READ: Ranji Trophy: Bengal beat Odisha, storm into semifinals

READ: India post 142-6 against Bangladesh in women's T20 World Cup

Katherine Brunt avoids a Mankading

This had happened on the third ball of the game's final over. Brunt came charging in to bowl and during her run-up, Sune Luus, who was at the non-striker's end walked a long way out of her crease. This had come to the bowler's notice during her run-up after which she stopped and went near the stumps. Surprisingly, she did not dislodge the bails and instead gave a warning to the batter. However, her act of kindness backfired as Mignon du Preez who was the batter at the striker's ended up hitting the six and it sealed the match in the Proteas' favour with just 1 requiring off three balls. Preez completed the formalities as South Africa registered a six-wicket win.

Had Brunt ran out Luus then the scenario could have been completely different as South Africa would have felt the pressure of losing an extra wicket at a crucial juncture. Nonetheless, the laws of the game 

The video of Katherine Brunt's act of kindness was posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

As per the laws of the game, the batter would have had no choice other than walking back to the dugout had Brunt dislodged the bails off. After the 2009 winners ended up on the losing side, the veteran pacer was criticized by many for her act of kindness while there were others who stood by her as well. Here are some of the reactions.

READ: Netizens awestruck with Shafali Verma's blitzkrieg as India posts target of 143 for B'desh

READ: India Women vs Bangladesh Women: Smriti Mandhana ruled out post fever & shoulder injury

Published:
