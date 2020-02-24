WATCH: Katherine Brunt Won't Mankad Non-striker; England Go On To Lose; Hot Debate Begins

Katherine Brunt did something which was in the right spirit of the game but then ended up costing her team during England's ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 encounter against South Africa at the WACA Ground in Perth on Sunday. The pacer avoided a mankading in the final over of the contest just when the match could have gone either way. In the end, the last edition's runners-up lost the match.

Katherine Brunt avoids a Mankading

This had happened on the third ball of the game's final over. Brunt came charging in to bowl and during her run-up, Sune Luus, who was at the non-striker's end walked a long way out of her crease. This had come to the bowler's notice during her run-up after which she stopped and went near the stumps. Surprisingly, she did not dislodge the bails and instead gave a warning to the batter. However, her act of kindness backfired as Mignon du Preez who was the batter at the striker's ended up hitting the six and it sealed the match in the Proteas' favour with just 1 requiring off three balls. Preez completed the formalities as South Africa registered a six-wicket win.

Had Brunt ran out Luus then the scenario could have been completely different as South Africa would have felt the pressure of losing an extra wicket at a crucial juncture. Nonetheless, the laws of the game

The video of Katherine Brunt's act of kindness was posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

With the game on the line, Katherine Brunt could have dismissed Sune Luus at the non-striker's end, but opted not to. Moments later Mignon du Preez blasted a game-defining six.



What do you think? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/oPqeUdo7Hl — ICC (@ICC) February 23, 2020

As per the laws of the game, the batter would have had no choice other than walking back to the dugout had Brunt dislodged the bails off. After the 2009 winners ended up on the losing side, the veteran pacer was criticized by many for her act of kindness while there were others who stood by her as well. Here are some of the reactions.

She should have run her out . — Rohit anand (@rohit_dr_infi) February 23, 2020

And they had to face the brunt — Conspiracy (@IndicDesi) February 23, 2020

She should have done it

Mankading is very well in rules — Sehaj Bakshi (@sehaj_bakshi) February 23, 2020

Why hesitate to follow the rule — Rahul Das Manikpuri (@RahulDasManikp6) February 23, 2020

Respect. I'd go down losing rather than winning the game with a Mankad. — 😶 (@okaySTFU007) February 23, 2020

Sometimes u lost bt matters that it also pays of when u get lots of respect for this #katherinebrunt — Avinash Guleria (@AvinashGuleria7) February 23, 2020

Someone with as much experience as her would have been well aware of the backlash , The match was not lost with that ball or even her over , she did the right thing 🙌 — Lyndsay Rostron (@lynzy2811) February 23, 2020

