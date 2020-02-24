Netizens Awestruck With Shafali Verma's Blitzkrieg As India Posts Target Of 143 For B'desh

As India take on Bangladesh in their second match of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup on Sunday, teenager Shafali Verma, yet again got the Indian team off to a flyer as she scored a quickfire 39 off just 17 deliveries. The 16-year-old teenager scored at a strike rate of 229.41 with the help of four sixes and two fours. Verma has now become the leading six-hitter of the tournament with 5 sixes under her belt. Verma's blistering innings left Twitter in awe of her batting. Here are a few of the reactions:

@bhogleharsha Sir is it safe to say Shafali Verma a female version of Sehwag..... Lady Sehwag @TheShafaliVerma — sumit kumar (@sumitmca2008) February 24, 2020

@virendersehwag

Veeru paji aaj phir se aapki batting dekhne ko mili....

Shafali Verma Rock🔥🔥🔥today like you...39(17)..#indVsban2020 pic.twitter.com/ze2zIdATv9 — Hiteshnagar (@Hiteshnagar8) February 24, 2020

The day Shafali Verma manages to hold her nerves and bat the entire 20/50 overs of the match, it'll be a massacre. #iccwomenst20worldcup — Arindam Sarmah (@arandomsarmah) February 24, 2020

Shafali Verma storm is just finished!!! But she played her role in this game. Bangladesh women is trying to comeback into the match. Indian women team starts aggressively!!! Lot more is coming!!! #INDvBAN #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/isxkr1th2V — Sports Desk (@tanmoy_sports) February 24, 2020

India sets a target of 143 for Bangladesh

After winning the toss, Bangladesh put India to bat first at the WACA in Perth. Owing to Shafali Verma's blitzkrieg, India seemed to be in driver's seat but after Verma's departure, things seemed to be in Bangladesh's control. Bangladesh picked wickets in intervals to keep the game in their control. Apart from Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues also contributed significantly as she notched up 34 runs for the team. After the first innings, India has set a target of 143 for Bangladesh to chase.

