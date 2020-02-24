The Debate
The Debate
Netizens Awestruck With Shafali Verma's Blitzkrieg As India Posts Target Of 143 For B'desh

Cricket News

Shafali Verma yet again got the Indian team off to a flyer as she scored a quickfire 39 off just 17 deliveries in India's second match of the T20 World Cup

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sehwag

As India take on Bangladesh in their second match of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup on Sunday, teenager Shafali Verma, yet again got the Indian team off to a flyer as she scored a quickfire 39 off just 17 deliveries. The 16-year-old teenager scored at a strike rate of 229.41 with the help of four sixes and two fours. Verma has now become the leading six-hitter of the tournament with 5 sixes under her belt. Verma's blistering innings left Twitter in awe of her batting. Here are a few of the reactions: 

India sets a target of 143 for Bangladesh

After winning the toss, Bangladesh put India to bat first at the WACA in Perth. Owing to Shafali Verma's blitzkrieg, India seemed to be in driver's seat but after Verma's departure, things seemed to be in Bangladesh's control. Bangladesh picked wickets in intervals to keep the game in their control. Apart from Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues also contributed significantly as she notched up 34 runs for the team. After the first innings, India has set a target of 143 for Bangladesh to chase. 

Published:
