Steve Waugh Compares The India-Australia Rivalry With Ashes Series, Calls It 'equivalent'

Steve Waugh has said that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is equivalent to that of the Ashes (Traditional Test series rivalry between Australia and England). The India-Australia rivalry is arguably the most famous and fierce rivalry after two of the biggest rivalries in the gentleman's game i.e. India- Pakistan, and Australia-England. Both teams have given a tough competition to each other on the field which also includes some mind games as well. The Aussies have not won a Test series in India since the 2004/05 season whereas, India had registered their maiden Test series triumph Down Under during their previous visit in 2018/19.

'Shows the growing competition': Steve Waugh

“The Border-Gavaskar trophy is equivalent to the Ashes. Shows the growing competition between the two countries. Tied Test is the greatest game I have ever played. Calcutta Test loss was memorable,” said Waugh while interacting with India Global week 2020.

Apart from Tests, the two teams have also enjoyed a fierce rivalry in the 50-overs format as well which also includes some mind games as well. Australia's biggest wins over India include a lopsided win in the 2003 World Cup final and the 2015 World Cup semi-final whereas, the Men In Blue have returned the favor by beating the then mighty Aussies in their own backyard in the 2007/08 tri-series and then bringing curtains down on their 12-year reign as world champions by knocking Ponting & Co. out in the World Cup 2011 quarterfinal.

India Tour of Australia 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources have confirmed that the schedule has been agreed upon by both the cricket boards i.e. the BCCI as well as Cricket Australia (CA). However, the decision has been made taking into consideration that Australia's COVID-19 situation does not worsen, and should that happen, then the one venue option might be brought back.

Meanwhile, the second Test match at the Adelaide Oval will be a Day-Night affair while the last two matches will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Sydney Cricket Ground respectively.

Can India create history once again?

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Australia in the 2018-19 season 2-1 in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

