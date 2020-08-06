MS Dhoni Ready To Entertain With Helicopter Shots In IPL 2020: Suresh Raina

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is set to make a return to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. He was last seen playing competitive cricket in July 2019 and has been on a sabbatical since then. MS Dhoni’s return to the fore remains one of the most talked-about aspects for CSK fans and for IPL 2020, as evidenced from his teammate Suresh Raina’s recent statements.

Suresh Raina reveals what’s in store for MS Dhoni fans in the IPL 2020

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Indian cricketer Suresh Raina said that he is excited for the much-awaited IPL 2020 season. Talking about the return of his CSK skipper MS Dhoni, Raina stated that the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has been practising really hard. He described the former Indian captain as a great cricketer who has been a “great ambassador of IPL”.

Suresh Raina also had a special message for MS Dhoni fans. He claimed that fans will see their CSK captain in his “best fighting spirit” this season. Suresh Raina also said that MS Dhoni is all pumped up and is looking forward to unleashing his trademark helicopter shot in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to enthral his supporters.

Speaking about CSK’s chances in the upcoming season, Suresh Raina said that IPL 2020 would be a “battle between teams”. According to him, the tournament will be determined by who is “tougher mentally” because a majority of the players will be returning to action after being in a coronavirus-induced lockdown. He mentioned that “every team is solid” this year and claimed IPL 2020 will be a “battle of minds”.

IPL 2020: IPL dates

As per the recent announcement from the teleconference meeting among the IPL Governing Council members, the IPL dates for the 2020 season is confirmed to be between September 19 and November 10. Apart from IPL dates, the Governing Council also confirmed that the IPL 2020 will be taking place in the UAE. The decision to shift the tournament out of India was made due to the rising threat posed by the contagious coronavirus disease in the country.

IPL 2020 dates announcement

NEWS: #VIVOIPL 2020 to commence on 19th September, final to be played on 10th November.



More details 👉 https://t.co/vpM45FAnUQ pic.twitter.com/KnE48kDW1i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 2, 2020

Image credits: IPLT20.COM