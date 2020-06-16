Adam Zampa Eyes Test Spot After NSW Move, Aims To Hone Skills Under Lyon's Supervision

Australia's limited-overs spinner Adam Zampa is eyeing a spot in the Test side as he completes his move to New South Wales, where he will be playing with Nathan Lyon. After impressing the selectors with his performances in ODIs and T20s, Adam Zampa now aims to get his Baggy Green cap and doesn't find a better time to go after it as he returns to NSW. Adam Zampa signed a contract with New South Wales and will be playing for them in the upcoming season along with Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, and David Warner.

Zampa eyes Test spot

"You'd have to be silly not to aim for Test cricket, and also be silly not to recognise that Nathan has that spot, and solidly for the next three or four years minimum," Zampa was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. "If you're another spinner in the country your best bet is try and play with Nathan so if I can form a relationship with him and play some Shield cricket with Nath, that's probably the best way for me to get that Baggy Green," he added.

Adam Zampa said that he was confident of cementing a spot in the Test side if he played more first-class games and improved his cricket. The spinner blamed the lack of opportunities over the last few years for him missing out on Test cricket, recalling that his game improved three years ago when he was able to complete a full Shield season. Adam Zampa said that he had gone away from the seasons in the past while playing white-ball cricket for Australia and said that he was looking forward to playing red-ball cricket.

(With agency inputs)