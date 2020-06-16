Ajit Agarkar Calls For Usage Of Saliva To Be Allowed If Players Test Negative For COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic put an end to all cricketing activities all over the world. Cricketers are currently quarantined but things are improving gradually and cricketing action is set to resume next month. However, once the action resumes, there will be certain cricket rules that will be changed in order to ensure that the coronavirus doesn't spread any further.

ALSO READ | VVS Laxman salutes Anil Kumble's spirit of bowling with a broken jaw against WI in 2002

Ajit Agarkar shares his opinion on the usage of saliva

One of the rules that have been implemented is the ban on usage of saliva which has led to a massive debate among the cricketing community. Several cricketers, as well as, former cricketers have given their opinion on the new rule and have suggested alternatives for the same. The latest to share his opinion on the new rule is former India all-rounder Ajit Agarkar.

Ajit Agarkar feels that banning usage of saliva is a safe option in the current situation but he requested the custodians of the game to be flexible if players test negative before the start of any series. Highlighting the importance of saliva in the game, Ajit Agarkar said saliva is as important for bowlers as a bat for a batsman.

ALSO READ | Irfan Pathan hails Anil Kumble for handling situation well during 'Monkeygate' scandal

While speaking to PTI, Ajit Agarkar said that his only argument is that players who will play, will eventually be tested before the game starts. He added that if they are found to be COVID-19 negative then ICC can at least consider that it will be then safe to put saliva on the ball. However, Ajit Agarkar further clarified his stance saying that that is his opinion and probably someone from the medical field can give a broader view on the subject.

Ajit Agarkar further said that it is very important to shine the ball and there are no two ways about it but it's a difficult one for the committees (ICC Cricket and Medical Committee) as well to straightaway okay it's usage after cricket's resumption. Ajit Agarkar added that the ICC has taken a safe approach and in the current situation it is understandable. But we will have to wait and see once the England series is underway. It's not going to be easy for the bowlers. But we will have to wait.

ALSO READ | ICC: Sachin Tendulkar, Brett Lee discuss rules for bowlers post COVID-19; Watch video

Ajit Agarkar also said that if you ask any bowler, everyone will be a bit apprehensive. He added that in recent times, though the pitches have been quite helpful for bowlers which lends a little bit more balance but overall batsmen do dominate world cricket at the moment. Ajit Agarkar reckoned that if the saliva bit is taken away from the bowlers, it will certainly become tougher for them. But we will have to wait and see how it pans out in match situations.

ALSO READ | ICC: Brett Lee confident Australian players will not hesitate to travel if IPL 2020 takes place

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI/TWITTER