AFG Vs IRE Live Streaming, Where To Watch, Pitch And Weather Report And 3rd T20I Preview

Afghanistan will face Ireland in the third T20I of the Ireland tour of India 2019/20 on Tuesday, March 10 at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida. The AFG vs IRE live match will begin at 2:00 PM IST. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming AFG vs IRE live match. These include the AFG vs IRE live streaming, AFG vs IRE live score, AFG vs IRE live telecast in India and other details.

AFG vs IRE live streaming details: Where to watch AFG vs IRE live telecast in India?

There is no AFG vs IRE live telecast in India available on television. For the Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 match, the AFG vs IRE live streaming can be found on the RTA Sport website. The AFG vs IRE live score and updates can be found on ICC's official website and Afghanistan Cricket Board and Cricket Ireland's official social media pages.

AFG vs IRE live streaming: Pitch and Weather report to determine AFG vs IRE live score

Out of the three T20Is that have been played at this ground, two have been won by the team batting first. The average score batting first on this track is 194 and the highest score here has been 233/8. The last AFG vs IRE live match here was won by the team batting first. According to AccuWeather, Greater Noida will see a high temperature of 26 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 15 degrees Celcius. There is no chance of rain during the AFG vs IRE live match, ensuring that there will be no interruptions in the AFG vs IRE live streaming.

AFG vs IRE live match: Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 preview

Afghanistan have been dominant in the last two AFG vs IRE live matches and have already won the series 2-0. In the second T20I, Afghanistan's best batsmen were Asghar Afghan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Their best bowlers were Shapoor Zadran and Mujeeb ur Rahman. On the Irish side, their best batsmen were Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector. Their best bowlers were Craig Young and Gareth Delany. Afghanistan won the match by 21 runs. The AFG vs IRE live match can be expected to be won by Afghanistan, according to our AFG vs IRE live match prediction.

