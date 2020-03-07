Veteran Batsman Wasim Jaffer Calls It A Day On His Cricketing Career

Wasim Jaffer announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday. He had last represented India during the Test series against South Africa back in April 2008. Apart from his international career, Jaffer had also featured in two seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He had represented the Bangalore Royal Challengers in the 2008 and 2009 editions respectively.

Wasim Jaffer retires

"First of all, I would like to thank The Almighty Allah, who gave me the talent to play this beautiful game. I'd like to also thank my family - my parents and brothers for encouraging me to pursue the sport as a profession and my wife, who left a cosy life of England to create a lovely home for our children and me," he said in a statement. "A special thanks to all my coaches, right from my school days to professional cricket, for helping me polish my skills. A heartfelt thanks to the selectors who showed faith in me," added Jaffer, who is the highest run-getter in Ranji Trophy.



"My gratitude to all the captains I played under and all my colleagues from whom I learnt so much about the game and shared some lifelong memories. I would also like to thank all the support staff who were a constant pillar of support in my long journey," said the Mumbaikar.

Wasim Jaffer's illustrious cricketing career

The veteran batsman has represented India in 31 Tests and two One Day Internationals between 2000 to 2008. He has amassed close to 2,000 Test runs (1,944) with five centuries and 11 half-centuries. Meanwhile, the stylish Mumbai batsman has had a successful first-class as well as List-A career. The 42-year-old has scored close to 20,000 runs ( 19,211) in 256 first-class games which include 57 tons and 89 fifties while he has amassed 4,849 runs in 118 List-A games including 10 hundreds and 33 fifties.

(With PTI Inputs)