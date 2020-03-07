Hardik Pandya Calls Wasim Jaffer His Favourite Batsman As Veteran Bids Adieu To Cricket

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Saturday congratulated Wasim Jaffer after the latter announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Jaffar had last represented India during the Test series against South Africa back in April 2008. Apart from his international career, Jaffer had also featured in two seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He had represented the Bangalore Royal Challengers in the 2008 and 2009 editions respectively.

Taking to his Twitter, Pandya declared Jaffar to his favourite batsman and further wished him good luck for the next innings.

Congrats Wasim bhai

You have always been my favourite batsman 👌

Good luck for the next Innings 🙏🏾 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 7, 2020

The veteran batsman has represented India in 31 Tests and two One Day Internationals between 2000 to 2008. He has amassed close to 2,000 Test runs (1,944) with five centuries and 11 half-centuries.

READ: Hardik Pandya gets a king-size pitch invasion for welcome at DY Patil T20 tournament

READ: CC vs KTS live scores, Momentum One Day Cup match preview, pitch and weather report

Wasim Jaffer retires

Jaffer in his statement said, "First of all, I would like to thank The Almighty Allah, who gave me the talent to play this beautiful game. I'd like to also thank my family - my parents and brothers for encouraging me to pursue the sport as a profession and my wife, who left a cosy life of England to create a lovely home for our children and me," he said in a statement.

"A special thanks to all my coaches, right from my school days to professional cricket, for helping me polish my skills. A heartfelt thanks to the selectors who showed faith in me," added Jaffer, who is the highest run-getter in Ranji Trophy. "My gratitude to all the captains I played under and all my colleagues from whom I learnt so much about the game and shared some lifelong memories. I would also like to thank all the support staff who were a constant pillar of support in my long journey," said the Mumbaikar.

READ: Brett Lee, Shafali Verma & more: Herschelle Gibbs on returning to India for another one

READ: Veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer calls it a day on his cricketing career