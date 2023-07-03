Afghanistan Star Cricketer Announces Break In Cricket, Cites Corruption Issues In ACB

Afghanistan cricket has been going through its brightest phase. They have been qualified for the ICC World Cup and will compete in the 50 over tournament which is set to be held in India later this year. They are scheduled to take on Bangladesh in a three match ODI series followed by a two match T20I series.

3 things you need to know

Afghanistan are currently ranked 9th in ICC ODI rankings

There have been many encouraging display from their players in the last few years

They can be the dark horse in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup

Afghanistan cricketer decides to take a break from cricketer

Afghanistan batsman Usman Ghani announced that he will take a break from cricket. The opening batsman took to Twitter to make his decision public as he alleged that the current leadership in the Afghanistan Cricket Board is corrupt.

Ghani who isn't in the squad for the Bangladesh series wrote, "After careful consideration, I have decided to take a break from Afghanistan Cricket. The corrupt leadership in the cricket board has compelled me to step back. I will continue my hard work and eagerly await the right management and selection committee to be put in place.

"Once that happens, I will proudly return to play for Afghanistan. Until then, I am backing myself from representing my beloved nation Despite multiple visits, I couldn't meet the chairman as he remained unavailable.

In another tweet, he accused the chief selector of not providing an apt reply of his exclusion from the team. "Moreover, the chief selector had no satisfactory response for my exclusion from all formats."

This is not the first instance when a cricketer accused officials of being corrupt as previousy also it has been reported.