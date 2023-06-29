ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Here's Al You Need To Know About Ticket Prices And Booking Details

ICC unveiled the schedule for the prestigious Cricket World Cup 2023 earlier this week during a special media event in Mumbai. The marquee 50-over World Cup will be played across 10 venues in India, with three other cities set to host the warmup matches. The tickets for the quadrennial event will be in much demand among cricket fans in India as it returns to India for the first time in 12 years.

3 Things You Need To Know

Team India is looking to win their first ICC title in almost 10 years

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will be held for over a month

The IND vs PAK and the summit clash are likely have the most costly tickets

Know the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule

A total of 48 matches will be played during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 which includes 45 group-stage matches, two semi-finals, and the final. The group stage is scheduled to begin with England vs New Zealand on October 5, before concluding a month later with England vs Pakistan on November 12. The semi-finals will then be played on November 15 and 16, followed by the summit clash on November 19, 2023.

How to buy tickets for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?

The International Cricket Council is yet to announce a date for the official sale of tickets for the 2023 ODI World Cup. However, the tickets are expected to be available soon, mostly online alongside limited offline sales. The tickets for the tournament will be available on the official website or app of the Cricket World Cup (cricketworldcup.com).

What are the ticket prices for the 2023 ODI World Cup?

As per reports, the ticket prices for the tournament are expected to start from INR 500 and might climb much above INR 20,000. At the same time, prices for a few matches are also expected to climb over INR 100000. Meanwhile, India vs Pakistan and the summit clash are expected to have the most expensive tickets. As seen in the past, fans might also be able to buy tickets for the tournament on BookMyShow and Paytm Insider.

Team India begin their 2023 World Cup campaign with their clash against Australia on October 8. On the other hand, the India vs Pakistan match is slated to be held on October 15.