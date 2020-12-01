Afridi Preaches 'spirit Of Game' After Brawl With Afghan Youngster, Reveals His Advice

After scowling at an Afganistan youngster in the LPL game on Monday, Galle Gladiators skipper Shahid Afridi preached of the 'spirit of game' on Twitter. Sharing a video of his heated moment with young Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan skipper revealed his advice to the young gun and stated that he has friends in the Afghanistan team and that they share 'cordial relations.' The former Pakistani skipper has often himself indulged in verbal duets and arguments before hanging up his boots in international cricket.

"My advise to the young player was simple, play the game and don't indulge in abusive talk. I have friends in Afghanistan team and we have very cordial relations. Respect for teammates and opponents is the basic spirit of the game," tweeted Afridi on Tuesday.

My advise to the young player was simple, play the game and don't indulge in abusive talk. I have friends in Afghanistan team and we have very cordial relations. Respect for teammates and opponents is the basic spirit of the game. https://t.co/LlVzsfHDEQ — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 1, 2020

In what was a high-scoring game, Afridi's team ended up on the losing side as Kandy Tuskers emerged victorious by 25 runs. The match witnessed a heated moment as Naveen, after being hit for a boundary, allegedly abused Mohammed Amir. Things immediately heated up and the duo had to be separated by their team member as they kept on wrangling even after Tuskers won the match.

READ | Shahid Afridi Lashes Out At Afghanistan Player For Abusing Mohammad Amir; Watch Video

After the game, the Gladiators' skipper confronted the Afghan pacer over the incident with Amir and reportedly told him, "Son I was scoring 100s in international cricket before you were born."

The match on Monday night witnessed Kandy Tuskers post a mammoth total of 196 off their first twenty overs. Kusal Mendis scored 49 runs whereas Brendan Taylor notched up 51 off just 35 balls. In response, Danushka Gunathilaka played a brilliant innings of 82 runs but failed to take the Gladiators over the line as the others failed to contribute. Skipper Shahid Afridi himself was sent back for a golden duck.

READ | Pakistan Remains Restricted From Training In New Zealand As 3 More Players Contract COVID

READ | Australia Skipper Aaron Finch Backs Starc To Fire In 3rd ODI, Hints At Change In Top Order

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.