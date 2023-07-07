After Epic 'Thalaiva' Post For Roger Federer, Wimbledon Sends Superb Message To MS Dhoni

Former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni is celebrating his 42nd birthday on July 7, 2023. The former India captain has fans all over the world and also is getting wished by his cricket fans in various ways. MSD is one of the best captains in the history of Indian cricket and has led the team to three ICC trophies. Apart from the Indian cricket team, the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman also had a wonderful time with the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020

Dhoni made his international debut against Bangladesh in the year 2004

MSD has led CSK to 5 five Indian Premier League titles and has also won 2 Champions League trophies with them

Wishes pour on MS Dhoni on his 42nd birthday

MS Dhoni had a tremendous 15-year-old international career for the Indian cricket team and made a lot of records during his playing days. He also achieved a lot of milestones throughout his cricketing career. Famous people from the cricketing fraternity, including Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and many more wished him on his birthday.

Wimbledon wishes MS Dhoni on his birthday

Apart from the cricketing fraternity, Wimbledon has also sent their wishes for MS Dhoni on his 42nd birthday. The tennis tournament shared a post on its official Twitter handle and wished the former India captain on his birthday for the same.

Happy Birthday to a true legend and #Wimbledon fan, MS Dhoni 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/D5tbyWFmml — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2023

Wimbledon is the biggest grass court and tennis grand slam in the world. The 2023 edition of Wimbledon is also underway and big tennis stars like Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Iga Swiatek are favourites in winning the biggest grass court event in various categories.

World number one men's Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz will look forward to win his first Wimbledon title whereas Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic will also be aiming to win his 8th Wimbledon title and also equal Roger Federer's record of winning the most trophies of the biggest grass court Tennis event.