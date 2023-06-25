After Feud With Khawaja, Kohli's Old Video Of Epic Sledge To Robinson Goes Viral - WATCH

Why you're reading this: Ollie Robinson, who became the bearer of one of the biggest talking points of the recently culminated 1st Test of the Ashes 2023, has been in the news before because of similar conduct. While this time it was the English pacer's aggressive sendoff to Australian opener Usman Khawaja that made the headlines, on the previous occasion he got embroiled with Indians, which got him at the end of Virat Kohli's fury. Watch what happened.

3 things you need to know:

England bowler Ollie Robinson gave an fierce send-off to Usman Khawaja in the 1st Test of Ashes 2023

Australia won the match and Khawaja was adjudged the man of the match

An old video of Virat Kohli giving an earful to Ollie Robinson has been highlighted

Ollie Robinson gives intense send-off to Usman Khawaja

In the game of cricket, fast bowlers are known to carry an animated character on the field, and Ollie Robinson is apparently a part of the heritage. In the Ashes opener, Robinson scurried hard and got the prized wicket of Usman Khawaja, who scored a well-compiled 141 runs and eventually became the match-winner. Upon getting Khawaja out bowled, Robinson's competitive side got the better of him as he showcased a hostile demeanor toward Khawaja. The act did not land well among the experts and fans. Moreover, Robinson triggered further reactions after justifying his conduct by bringing forward the name of former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, and how he used to contribute to the sledging in his time. Ricky Ponting went hard on Robinson upon learning the comments of Ollie Robinson.

Virat Kohli gives a warm welcome to Ollie Robinson to the crease

While Robinson revealed that he made peace with Khawaja after the incident, but the internet is not letting the matter go easily. As Robinson highlighted the past by bringing into context the name of Ricky Ponting, the users on social media dugged a not-so-old clip of Virat Kohli, wherein he could be seen throwing a stick with words on the field. The visual is from the famous India vs England Lord's Test match of 2021, where India made a huge comeback in the second innings and bowled out England in the last session of the match. In one instance from the encounter, Mohammad Siraj was in the middle of his fiery spell, and India were all over England and required just 3 wickets to win the race against time, it was Ollie Robinson's turn to face the music and indeed Virat Kohli gave him an earful that day. Siraj, who was bowling also gave an intense stare to Robinson. This apparently was the reaction to the antics that England bowlers took in that match.

The quickie got out on a slow delivery by Jasprit Bumrah. He was the 8th man to fall and after him, Jos Buttler also held out. However, the ball that emanated celebrations at the grand old stadium was the one that came in and cleaned up James Anderson.