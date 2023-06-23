'I was desperate...': Robinson reveals chat with Khawaja post send-off in first Ashes Test

Why you're reading this: Tempers were expected to flare up when the oldest rivals of the game were set reinvigorate their age-old storyline. While friendly chatters and banters have over the years become a part of the game but the first Test of the Ashes 2023 witnessed more than that courtesy of Ollie Robinson and Usman Khawaja. The matter is still a burning issue and following the culmination of the match the English quickie has paid heed to what transpired at Edgbaston on Day 3.

3 Things you need to know:

Australia defeated England in the first Ashes Test by 2 wickets

England sent shockwaves by declaring at 393/8 on Day 1

Usman Khawaja and Ollie Robinson were embroiled in a heated moment.

Also Read | ‘If Pitches Are Like That, I’m Done’: England Great Hints Test Retirement After The Ashes

Robinson reveals chat with Khawaja post send-off in first Ashes Test

As the match was in a precarious situation, and England was on course to take the upper hand, Usman Khawaja stood up for his side and registered an exceptional century. Khawaja was threatening to take Australia past England's first innings total of 393/8 d. but Ollie Robinson took his prised wicket and gave a fierce send-off to the opener. As a consequence, Robinson's demeanor was highlighted by the experts and he became a subject of criticism.

SIX catchers in and the plan works 👏



Khawaja gone for 141.



COME ON ENGLAND! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/6MLJcQxzCX — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 18, 2023

Following the end of the Ashes opener, Robinson recollected the episode and through a recent column on Wisden disseminated that he was caught in the moment. He also made it known that after the dust has settled now, he and Khawaja had a brief interaction and all is well now. Here's what he stated.

I didn’t realise the Ussie [Usman Khawaja] send-off was such a big thing until I got off the pitch to find my phone blowing up with mates texting me and it all going off. I just got caught up in the moment. I was desperate for a wicket; I hadn’t bowled that well in the first innings, I’d had that slip in my second over and lost a bit of confidence, and then I was trying to feel my way back in a little bit, having not played much for a while. And obviously, Ussie was the big wicket, he was playing beautifully. It was nothing against Ussie, it was just one of those things, I got caught up in the moment and let myself go.

Also Read | 'England Were Fire, Australia Were Ice': Ravichandran Ashwin Reviews First Ashes Test

We’ve all seen it with Jimmy [Anderson], Broady, [Glenn] McGrath, Brett Lee. All the bowlers do it when they’re fired up and trying to get a wicket for their team. I spoke to Ussie after as well and we were all good. He was just like, “Mate, just be careful what you say.” It was nothing against him and we had a good chat. He’s a nice guy and I’ve always gotten on well with him, having played against him a few times.

While the matter has appeased, more such back-and-forths are expected as the Ashes 2023 will progress. The second of the 5-match affair will start from June 28. What do you think, will Australia take a further lead in the series or England will script a comeback?