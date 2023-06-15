Rishabh Pant- Jasprit Bumrah To Play 2023 ODI World Cup? BCCI Tracking Recovery: Reports

Why You Are Reading This: Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer were three of the key players missing from India's squad for the recently concluded ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final against Australia. Team India certainly missed the services of the three star players as the Aussies clinched victory in the match and lifted the prestigious ICC Test mace. A fresh media report now claims that BCCI is surprised to see the pace of Pant's recovery, while Bumrah and Iyer could soon make their way into the Men In Blue squad.

3 Things You Need To Know

Rishabh Pant last represented India in December 2022, while Iyer last played in the BGT 2023

Jasprit Bumrah last played for Team India in September last year

India is slated to play in the Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023 this year

Are Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer in line for a return in Asia Cup 2023?

Following the conclusion of the ICC WTC final 2023, the Rohit Sharma-led side is scheduled to visit the Caribbean for a full-length tour. Meanwhile, an ESPNcricinfo report is now claiming that the National Cricket Academy (NCA) staff is hopeful both Jasprit Bumrah and Iyer will be fit for the continental championship. Both players recently underwent back surgeries and are rehabilitating at the NCA in Bengaluru.

What happened to Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer?

While the star pacer was expected to make a return to the field earlier this year, he suffered a recurring back injury and underwent surgery in New Zealand, this March. He is understood to be doing physiotherapy and has recently started light bowling workloads. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer last played for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in March, before being troubled bulging disc in his lower back. He underwent surgery last month in London and is now undergoing physiotherapy.

What do we know about Rishabh Pant’s recovery?

Pant was involved in a horrific car accident in December last year and is recovering surprisingly fast. It is understood that the BCCI is looking to fast-track his rehab to make him fit in time for the ODI World Cup 2023, but the process is likely to last longer. The youngster recently started walking without crunches and climbing stairs without any support.