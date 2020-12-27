Nathan Lyon Takes Everyone By Surprise With An Awkward Delivery In Ind-Aus Boxing Day Test

It seems that off-spinner Nathan Lyon has already shown that the spinners have a lot to offer in the ongoing Boxing Day Test match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Even though it is only the second day of the Test match, but the veteran offie made the ball do the talking in such a way that he has shown signs of the possibility of the wicket slowing day which will be expected to help the spinners as the game progresses.

'Get the protractor out'

It so happened that during the second session of play on Day 2, the 33-year-old had pitched the ball a bit outside off-stump but to everyone's surprise, the ball moved awkwardly towards the leg-side after pitching and ended up beating both the batsman as well as the wicket-keeper. A GIF of the same was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Even the fans could not believe what they had just witnessed and one of them also went on to mention that India must have a very good lead in their first innings as they will be batting last on this surface (in the fourth innings). Here are a few of the reactions.

Ajinkya Rahane playing a captain's knock

After India were reduced to 64/3 in the first session of Day 2, stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane took matters into his own hands and ensured that there were no further hiccups and added a 52-run stand for the fourth-wicket with Hanuma Vihari before the latter was dismissed. The Test specialist has just added a 50+ run-stand with wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and is going strong at 46. The visitors just need 24 more runs to surpass Australia's first-innings lead.

