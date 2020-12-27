Nathan Lyon Takes Everyone By Surprise With An Awkward Delivery In Ind-Aus Boxing Day Test

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
It seems that off-spinner Nathan Lyon has already shown that the spinners have a lot to offer in the ongoing Boxing Day Test match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Even though it is only the second day of the Test match, but the veteran offie made the ball do the talking in such a way that he has shown signs of the possibility of the wicket slowing day which will be expected to help the spinners as the game progresses.
It so happened that during the second session of play on Day 2, the 33-year-old had pitched the ball a bit outside off-stump but to everyone's surprise, the ball moved awkwardly towards the leg-side after pitching and ended up beating both the batsman as well as the wicket-keeper. A GIF of the same was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.
Get the protractor out for that one!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2020
Live #AUSvIND: https://t.co/qwpaGhOixs pic.twitter.com/kjrv8x5yj6
Even the fans could not believe what they had just witnessed and one of them also went on to mention that India must have a very good lead in their first innings as they will be batting last on this surface (in the fourth innings). Here are a few of the reactions.
So fast 🙄— Banajit Das / বনজিৎ দাস (@iambana11) December 27, 2020
READ: Skipper Paine Ends Pujara's Rock-solid Resistance With One-handed Screamer In India Vs Aus
Gee that’s stiff on the keeper 😳— Tom Carpenter (@Carpo34) December 27, 2020
India have to bat last so 1st innings lead become more crucial now😐— TREND_WALE (@TREND_WALE) December 27, 2020
After India were reduced to 64/3 in the first session of Day 2, stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane took matters into his own hands and ensured that there were no further hiccups and added a 52-run stand for the fourth-wicket with Hanuma Vihari before the latter was dismissed. The Test specialist has just added a 50+ run-stand with wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and is going strong at 46. The visitors just need 24 more runs to surpass Australia's first-innings lead.
READ: Ravindra Jadeja Does Not Lose Focus Despite Collision, Takes An Absolute Blinder
Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
ODC vs ODJ Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Odisha Cricket League 2020-21 preview
2 mins ago
ODT vs ODL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Odisha Cricket League 2020-21 preview
15 mins ago
HEA vs HUR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Big Bash League 2020-21 match preview
26 mins ago
Ravindra Jadeja does not lose focus despite collision, takes an absolute blinder
1 day ago
Skipper Paine ends Pujara's rock-solid resistance with one-handed screamer in India vs Aus
54 mins ago
India 90/3 at lunch after Cummins' twin strikes
1 hour ago