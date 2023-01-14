After Hitting One Of The Greatest Shots Ever, Kyle Mayers Bowls Explosive Delivery In SA20

West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers on Friday bowled one of the greatest deliveries of his career while playing in SA20 2023, South Africa's newly-launched domestic T20 league. Mayers bowled the peach of a delivery to Dewald Brevis during a match between MI Cape Town and Durban's Super Giants at the Newlands Stadium. The 30-year-old bowled a delivery that was well outside off stump before boomeranging back into Brevis, uprooting two of his three stumps.

Earlier, Mayers was in news for playing an exceptional shot during the first T20I between West Indies and Australia. Mayers hit a short of a length delivery from Cameron Green over the off side and that too from the back foot. Netizens called the shot the "greatest ever" seen in the history of the game. Now, Mayers has arguably bowled the one of best yorkers of all time. A video of his delivery is going viral on social media.

MI Cape Town vs Durban's Super Giants, SA20 2023

As far as the match is concerned, Durban's Super Giants skipper Quinton de Kock won the toss and elected to field first. Mayers struck on the second ball of the very first over to dismiss Brevis for a duck. However, Grant Roelofsen and George Linde steadied the ship for MI Cape Town as they scored 52 and 33 runs, respectively. Delano Potgieter and Rashid Khan also contributed with scores of 25 and 14 runs to their names. MI Cape Town finished the innings with 152/8 on the board.

Durban's Super Giants then scored 154/5 in 16.3 overs to win the match by 5 wickets. Mayers once again played a crucial role as he smashed 34 off 23 balls. Apart from Mayers, Wiaan Mulder and Henrich Klaasen also contributed to the total as they scored 30 and 36 runs, respectively. Keemo Paul scored an unbeaten 20 runs to help the Super Giants finish the chase. Olly Stone picked up a four-wicket haul for MI Cape Town but his efforts went in vain. Mayers was named the player of the match for his outstanding contribution to both the bat and the ball.

Image: Twitter

