SA T20 League: Check Full Schedule, Timing, Streaming And Squads For The Tournament

The cricket world is all set to witness a brand new T20 cricket league, which kicks off on January 10 in South Africa. The inaugural edition of the South Africa T20 cricket league, also called the SA20 league will be played between six teams from January 10 to February 11. Here’s a look at the participating teams, their full squads, complete schedule, match timings, and more interesting details about the tournament.

Participating teams and their squads for the inaugural SA20

Durban’s Super Giants

Squad: Quinton De Kock (captain), Akila Dananjaya, Christiaan Jonker, Dilshan Madushanka, Dwaine Pretorius, Hardus Viljoen, Heinrich Klaasen, Jason Holder, Johnson Charles, Junior Dala, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Mayers, Matthew Breetzke, Prenelan Subrayen, Reece Topley, Simon Harmer, Wiaan Mulder

Coaches: Lance Klusener (head coach), Morne Morkel, Jonty Rhodes

Joburg Super Kings

Squad: Aaron Phangiso, Alzarri Joseph, Donavon Ferreira, Faf du Plessis (captain), George Garton, Gerald Coetzee, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne, Leus Du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Lizaad Williams, Maheesh Theekshana, Malusi Siboto, Nandre Burger, Neil Brand, Reeza Hendricks, Romario Shepherd

Coaches: Stephen Fleming (head coach), Albie Morkel, Eric Simons, Wandile Gwavu

MI Cape Town

Squad: Rashid Khan (captain), Beuran Hendricks, Delano Potgieter, Dewald Brevis, Duan Jansen, George Linde, Grant Roelofsen, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Olly Stone, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Sam Curran, Waqar Salamkheil, Wesley Marshall, Ziyaad Abrahams

Coaches: Simon Katich (head coach), Hashim Amla, James Pamment

Paarl Royals

Squad: David Miller (captain), Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Corbin Bosch, Dane Vilas, Eoin Morgan, Evan Jones, Ferisco Adams, Imran Manack, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Van Buuren, Obed Mccoy, Ramon Simmonds, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wihan Lubbe

Pretoria Capitals

Squad: Wayne Parnell (captain), Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje, Cameron Delport, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Jimmy Neesham, Josh Little, Kusal Mendis, Marco Marais, Migael Pretorius, Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, Senuran Muthusamy, Shane Dadswell, Shaun Von Berg, Theunis De Bruyn, William Jacks

Coaches: Graham Ford (head coach), Dale Benkenstein, Jacques Kallis

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Adam Rossington, Aya Gqamane, Brydon Carse, James Fuller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jordan Cox, Jordan Hermann, Junaid Dawood, Marco Jansen, Marques Ackerman, Mason Crane, Ottniel Baartman, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Sarel Erwee, Sisanda Magala, Tom Abell, Tristan Stubbs

Coaches: Adrian Birrell (head coach), Baakier Abrahams, Dale Steyn

Check out all fixtures and schedule for the SA20 2023

How to watch the live streaming and telecast of SA20?

As per ICC, all matches of the SA20 will be streamed live on ICC.tv. In order to watch the matches, fans would have to purchase the SA20 2023 Pass for only USD 9.99. Fans in India can watch the SA20 matches live on the Sports18 channel on their TV. The tournament will also be available on live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website.