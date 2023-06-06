After Jack Leach's injury; England to recall retired player for the Ashes: Reports

Following the WTC final which is about to start in few hours, the cricketing action will move to the Ashes 2023. The buzz about the impending England vs Australia series is quite loud, however, the injury reports are putting a halt on the elevating interest of the cricket fraternity. After the ruling out of Josh Hazlewood from the WTC final and being doubtful for the Ashes, reports emanted of England's Jack Leach sustaining an injury and thereby heading out of the squad. The ECB however is working at a quick pace to bring in a substitute and has approached a former Test player.

According to fresh developments, England is considering a number of options to replace the injured Jack Leach and one of them is Moeen Ali. The England and Wales Cricket Board is apparently counting on Moeen Ali to reverse his Test retirement and come back in the England squad for the Ashes 2023.

England considers Moeen Ali as replacement of Jack Leach

As Jack Leach has established himself as the premier spinner in England's side thus him attaining a stress fracture at this point in time comes in as a setback for the team. However, if Moeen Ali joins the forces again then not only the spin department will be covered but he can also prove to be handy with the bat in the lower order. Thus, if the rumblings are true then it will be intriguing to see Moeen Ali in the Test outfit again.

The 35-year-old played his last international Test match against India in 2021. Before announcing retirement from the longest format of the game, Ali had represented England in 64 matches, wherein he scored a total of 2914 runs and picked up 195 wickets. So, with the all-round ability that he possesses, there is seemingly little doubt as to why England wants his services again. But will he comply, that's the emerging question. With the Ashes scheduled to start in less than two weeks, the decision on the subject will arrive soon.

What do you think, should Moeen Ali come back from retirement for another Test stint with England? Let your opinions flow in the comments section.