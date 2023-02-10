After Murali Vijay's Fiery Tweet, Sanjay Manjrekar Backtracks His 'surprising' Comments

Sanjay Manjrekar retracted back his comments on Murali Vijay which he made during the first Test match between India and Australia in Nagpur. The former India batsman made a 'surprising' comment as a statistic flashed on the screen which showed Vijay on top in terms of conversion rates for Indian batsmen. Vijay had earlier hit back at Manjrekar with a couple of tweets.

Sanjay Manjrekar retracted back his comments on Murali Vijay

The entire conversation stood ground with Sanjay Manjrekar expressing his astonishment as a TV display showed Murali Vijay topping the table. The stats showed the former Indian opener leading the contingent of having the best conversion rate who at least scored 10 Test half-centuries on home soil.

Vijay was first on that list with a 60 percent conversion while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma claimed the second and third place with 52 and 50 percent respectively.

Vijay had put out tweets regarding Manjrekar's comments. "@sanjaymanjrekar Surprised wow." “Some Mumbai ex-players can never be appreciative of the south ! #showsomelove #equality #fairplayforall @sanjaymanjrekar @BCCI”.

During India's innings, Manjrekar was pretty quick to amend his mistakes as he hailed the effort of Vijay on TV. “He (Rohit) is No. 2 now with eight hundreds when it comes to conversion rates at home. It is a good thing that Murali Vijay is in that list because we tend to forget the contributions that people like him make. 12 Test hundreds – nine out of them at home and a brilliant conversion rate right at the top."

Vijay has retired from international cricket

Vijay announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. He took to social media to make his decision public. "Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of International cricket. My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport. I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Chennai Super Kings and Chemplast Sanmar. To all my team-mates, coaches, mentors and support staff: It has been an absolute privilege to have played with you all, and, I thank you all for helping turn my dream into reality."