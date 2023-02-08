'Rohit Sharma's Last Complete Series Came Vs England': Manjrekar Highlights Rohit's Issue

Ahead of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar wants India captain Rohit Sharma to lead the Indian batting line-up from the front and be their go-to batsman. Rohit Sharma would like to pass another captaincy Test when he will take on Pat Cummins-led Australian side.

The former India batsman and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar explained how the Indian captain can be a go-to batsman for Team India who will also have to prove himself ahead of the important World Test Championship final.

Manjrekar said: 'then India will have a reliable top-order batter....'

Manjrekar said on ESPNcricinfo, "Rohit Sharma's last complete series came against England and he performed really well there. Since he is coming back into Tests after a long time, the issue is match practice and match fitness. But, with the technique he has and the temperament at this stage of his career, it is great to see. If he can close the gap caused by lack of practice soon, then India will have a reliable top-order batter for the series."

Manjrekar also spoke on Australia's current injury crisis as their key players like Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Cameron Green are all set to miss the first Test.

'India have got a lucky break....'

Manjrekar said, "With Hazlewood, Starc and Green's injury, India have got a lucky break because they have some concerns over their batting. Iyer and Pant's injury come across as a huge blow. But, the Australian team is weakened as well. Had Hazlewood and Starc been fit, they would have gone with three seamers."

Manjrekar continued, "When it comes to Australian batting, they have form, they also have runs under their belt, but apart from Steve Smith, no one has proved their potential in India. If the pitches are rank turners, then there will be a question mark over the Australian batters."

Rohit Sharma missed the two-match series against Bangladesh last year whereas Team India's batsmen like Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara had led the top order. Rohit Sharma has missed 8 of Team India's last 10 Tests and he would really like to make a successful return in the upcoming series.

The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin on 9th February 2023 in Nagpur.