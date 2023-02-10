Murali Vijay lashed out at Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter amid Day 1 of the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Vijay's tweet came in as a reaction to a remark by Manjrekar. A seemingly bemused Vijay expressed his discontentment with the commentator on the micro-blogging website.

Murali Vijay, who recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, made another round on Thursday when a stat appeared on television during ongoing India vs Australia series. The broadcaster showcased a stat for "Best conversion rate" among Indian batsmen in which Vijay appeared on top. Upon looking at the stat, Manjrekar expressed that he was "Surprised" with the stat. This attracted the attention of Murali Vijay who expressed his annoyance with the former Indian player's comment.

Twitter Tussle between Murali Vijay and Sanjay Manjrekar

Following the “Surprised wow,” comment by Sanjay Manjrekar, Vijay tweeted tagging Manjrekar on Twitter. “Some Mumbai ex players can never be appreciative of the south,” he added.

Why surprised Sanjay Manjrekar? There was a time when Vijay and Pujara had the highest partnership average for the top order. Interesting comment. — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) February 10, 2023

Murali Vijay's retirement letter

Murali Vijay recently announced his retirement via social media. Here's the statement released by Vijay

"Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of International cricket. My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport. I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Chennai Super Kings and Chemplast Sanmar. To all my team-mates, coaches, mentors and support staff: It has been an absolute privilege to have played with you all, and, I thank you all for helping turn my dream into reality,' Vijay said while announcing his retirement.

The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer played 61 Tests, 17 ODIs and 9 T20s since making his debut in 2008 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Vijay last represented India in 2018 against Australia in Perth. With a career mainly resounding of Test innings, the right-hander has scored 3982 runs in the longest format of the game.

While he retired, BCCI did not give a tribute to the former opener on social media. The fans were not happy with this snub and hence called out BCCI to express gratitude and respect for Murali Vijay.