Harbhajan Singh Reveals Why The 2nd Test Between India-England Is Poised For Early Finish

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that the ongoing second Test match between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai is poised for an early finish looking at the condition of the pitch.

On Saturday morning, Indian skipper Virat Kohli won a vital toss and quickly decided to bat first on a wicket that is expected to deteriorate as the contest progresses.

'Ball spinning like 8th day': Harbhajan Singh

Taking to the micro-blogging site, 'Bhajji' wrote that the ball has started spinning like the eighth day of the match and that too on the very first session of the Test match. The senior offie then went on to add he reckons that this contest will be over in three or three and a half days.

First session of the test match 🤔 Ball spinning like 8th day of the match #INDvsENG this test match will be over in 3 or 3 an half days I guess — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 13, 2021

Rohit Sharma scores his first Test century against England

Opening the innings with Shubman Gill, Rohit had to be cautious after the hosts lost the wickets of both Gill as well as skipper Virat Kohli early on and once he got set, the 'Hitman' played his natural game as the English bowlers were taken to the cleaners. He thereby brought up his well-deserved century on a difficult surface.

Meanwhile, this was the opener's first Test century against England and seventh overall in the longest format of the game. He added 162 runs along with Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane after the hosts were in a spot of bother at 86/3.

Sharma was eventually dismissed by left-arm spinner Jack Leach for 161 in the quest of scoring quick runs. Despite suffering a small middle-order collapse after losing Rahane (67) & Ravichandran Ashwin (13), Rishabh Pant (26*) along with Axar Patel (1) are still trying to ensure that Team India cross the 300-run mark.

The hosts are 290/6 after 85 overs.

