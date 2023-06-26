After Smashing Huge Sixes In The IPL, Former Indian Cricketer To Play In Afro T10 League

Why you're reading this: With the popularity of cricket increasing with time, the game is also modifying itself day by day. The T20 format which is considered the shortest format in the game has lost its place as a new format named T10 has come out in the market. After the Abu Dhabi T10 league, the African continent has also brought its version of a new T10 league.

3 things you need to know

Zimbabwe Cricket has come up with a new league named Zim Afro T10 league

The tournament will start from July 20, 2023 and will go on till July 29, 2023

All the matches of the tournament will be held at the Harare Sports Club in Harare

READ MORE | MS Dhoni travels in economy class, starry-eyed air hostess can't keep calm

What is the Afro T10 league?

The Afro T10 league will be basically a five-team tournament to be played in Zimbabwe from July 20, 2023. The tournament will be played in a ten-over format and is also the second league after the Abu Dhabi T10 league to be played under such a format. The tournament will consist of teams like Harare Hurricanes, Joburg Buffaloes, Durban Qalandars, Bulawayo Braves, and Cape Town Samp Army.

Each team currently has a squad of four players which include names like Eoin Morgan, Evin Lewis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tymal Mills, Tom Banton, and many more.

READ MORE | Yashasvi Jaiswal keeps fitness standards high with beach run after India call-up - WATCH

Each team must at least have a squad of 16 players which should consist of six Zimbabwean players. One Zimbabwean player will be selected from the emerging player category through the nationwide talent hunt. As per the draft, all the franchises can have four top international players as they are already pre-signed

Yusuf Pathan to play in the Afro T10 league

Former Indian batsman Yusuf Pathan who was known to hit big sixes will also be a part of the Afro T10 league. Pathan is a part of the four top overseas players of the Joburg Buffaloes and will play for the franchise in the tournament.

Yusuf Pathan has played a total of 174 matches in the Indian Premier League and has made 3204 runs at an average of 29.10. His highest score has been 100 runs, whereas Yusuf's strike rate has been 143.00 throughout his IPL career.